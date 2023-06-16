Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: La Liga president wishes to see Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu; club eyeing Victor Osimhen, and more - June 16, 2023

Real Madrid are ready to reinforce their squad this summer after a less than impressive season. The La Liga giants have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to their arsenal but are unlikely to stop there.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas wishes to see Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 16, 2023:

Javier Tebas wishes to see Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Javier Tebas would like to see Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid. The 24-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer, but he has announced that he won't sign an extension. The Ligue 1 champions are not enthused with that and are likely to cash in on him this year, and Los Blancos are interested.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and twice failed to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Tebas said that PSG have to offload Mbappe to adjust their books.

"Real Madrid have the ability (to get Mbappe this summer). If you ask me as a fan, I think he will leave PSG this summer. Where I don’t think he will play is at PSG. "

He added that he wishes the Frenchman to 'have a future' at Madrid.

"If they want to comply with UEFA rules, they have to reduce the wage bill. They have €800 million against €600 million in revenue. One man who would help is Kylian. I wish his future is at Madrid," said Tebas.

Real Madrid could be third-time lucky in their pursuit of Mbappe.

Real Madrid eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Nigerian striker lit up Serie A in the recently concluded season, helping Napoli win the league. He registered 31 goals and five assists from 39 games across competitions, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the club this summer. The La Liga giants have Osimhen on their wishlist, but he's not a priority. Real Madrid are pushing to sign Kylian Mbappe, while Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is their second choice for the No. 9 role.

As such, Osimhen is likely only a backup option for the La Liga giants. The Nigerian is also likely to cost more than €100 million, which might also pose a problem for Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham delighted to join Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham has expressed his delight after completing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid signed the highly rated teenager from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

At his official unveiling, as cited by Madrid Universal, Bellingham labelled Los Blancos as the best club in the world.

"I want to say thank you to everyone here, everyone watching online and at home. There are a lot of people for thank for getting me here. Dortmund, Mr President, Juni Calafat. Thank you very much. Finally, Hala Madrid. It’s the most important day of my life because I’m coming to the best club in the world," said Bellingham.

He added:

"The reason I said today is my best day is because Real Madrid is the best cub in the history of the game. Money is not a problem for me. It has never been. I spoke to Juni Calafat and Jose Angel Sanchez, and I got good feelings about the club."

Bellingham also thanked Jesus Vallejo for handing him the No. 5 jersey and spoke of his admiration for Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

"Thank you to Vallejo for giving me his No. 5. I spoke to him about it, and he was a very nice guy. I admire Zidane very much, his legacy in this club and with this number.

"I’m different. It’s a number that inspires me. The 22 has been my number for a long time, but now I will take the 5. We’ll see in the future," said Bellingham.

He continued:

“The shirt itself is a responsibility and the fact of wearing the ‘5’ may weigh more, but, for mem it is a challenge to keep up with the number because Zidane was the best."

Bellingham was also wanted by Liverpool this summer, but the Reds withdrew from the race because of the financials involved.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes