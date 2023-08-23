Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos won't exceed €175 million for Kylian Mbappe; club want Alphonso Davies in 2024, and more - August 23, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Balaidos Stadium on Friday (August 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men have got off to a flying start to the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are unwilling to pay more than €175 million for Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to move for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 23, 2023:

Real Madrid won't exceed €175 million for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid won't pay more than €175 million to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin.

The French forward is a priority for the La Liga giants, who would prefer to sign him for free in 12 months. The 24-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next year, but he has said that he won't sign a new deal.

Recent reports have hinted that Mbappe is warming up to an extension after talks with Nassr Al-Khelaifi. However, the Ligue 1 giants remain determined to offload the player should he fail to sign a new deal. They have already slapped a €250 million price tag on his head this summer.

Los Blancos are unimpressed with PSG's demands and have decided that they won't pay such an exorbitant fee. Mbappe remains their preferred choice to replace Karim Benzema, and the player himself remain keen to move.

As such, Real Madrid are confident that they can secure the 24-year-old's signature on their terms.

Los Blancos want Alphonso Davies in 2024

Alphonso Davies (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Alphonso Davies next summer, according to Fichajes.

The La Liga giants have roped in Fran Garcia for the left-back role this summer, with Ferland Mendy struggling to stay fit. The French full-back also remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu and will be sold for a fair price. Davies has been identified as his replacement and as the long-term solution to the left-back slot.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Canadian, who has been on an upward trajectory since arriving at Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the Bavarians in 2024 but hasn't signed a new deal.

Madrid are now planning to move for Davies next summer and are hoping to get a deal done for €50 million.

Real Madrid eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz has been on fire form at the BayArena.

Real Madrid have earmarked Florian Wirtz as a target for 2024, according to SPORT.

The German attacking midfielder has been a rage for Bayer Leverkusen in the last few seasons. The 20-year-old is already tipped to have a great future and has turned heads at clubs across the continent. Los Blancos are on the list of his admirers and are planning to monitor him for an entire season.

The La Liga giants have targeted talented young players recently, and Wirtz is the latest to pop up on their radar. The German's contract with Leverkusen runs till 2027, which gives the club an advantage in any future negotiations.

Madrid are hoping to prise him away next summer but might have to pay €100 million to get their man.