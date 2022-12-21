Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Napoli midfielder; club do not need Josko Gvardiol, says former player; and more - December 21, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing for the return of the La Liga season next week. Carlo Ancelotti's men will face Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium next Friday (December 30).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Napoli midfielder. Elsewhere, former Venezuela international Ale Moreno has said the La Liga giants do not need Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 21, 2022:

Real Madrid eyeing Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobotka (centre) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Stanislav Lobotka, according to Media Foot via The Hard Tackle.

The Slovakian has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Napoli in 2019. He's now a vital part of the starting XI of the Serie A leaders.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid are very interested in Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka. The Italian club values him at €70m. Real Madrid are very interested in Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka. The Italian club values him at €70m. @Santi_J_FM 🚨🇸🇰 Real Madrid are very interested in Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka. The Italian club values him at €70m. @Santi_J_FM https://t.co/R6sx6GsQc8

Lobotka's assured performances have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for their ageing midfield, and the Slovakian’s qualities could make him a fabulous option. Ancelotti is already a fan of the player and is pushing to secure his signature.

The La Liga giants are willing to offer €70 million for his signature. However, Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool for the 28-year-old.

Los Blancos do not need Josko Gvardiol, says Ale Moreno

Josko Gvardiol (right) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ale Moreno reckons Real Madrid shouldn't target Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian defender gave a glittering account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, emerging as one of the finest in his position. The 20-year-old has also been impressive for RB Leipzig this season, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are interested in signing Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.



🎙️ Gvardiol: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, so who knows. Maybe one day I can play there."



(Source: @Relevo) Real Madrid are interested in signing Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.🎙️ Gvardiol: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, so who knows. Maybe one day I can play there."(Source: @Relevo) 🚨 Real Madrid are interested in signing Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. 🎙️ Gvardiol: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, so who knows. Maybe one day I can play there."(Source: @Relevo) https://t.co/JkK8U2F7Ny

Los Blancos are reportedly planning to secure the signature of Gvardiol, despite only signing Antonio Rudiger this summer. However, speaking recently, Morena said that the La Liga giants don't need another centre-back.

“You think about who as a player he would be backing up, and that’s David Alaba. He has been outstanding for Real Madrid. I don’t think, at this point in his career, you want to put him out as a left-back – in terms of needs, which is different to ‘wants’. For the needs of Real Madrid, I don’t think they need another centre-back," said Moreno.

He added:

“I don’t think that right now is the moment to go and spend all this money on Gvardiol, given how hot he was at the World Cup and how his price has gone up. I don’t know if this is the one you go chasing down if you are Real Madrid.”

Gvardiol has appeared 19 times across competitions for Leipzig this season, scoring once.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to continue his association with Los Blancos. The Italian has enjoyed a superb second stint with the La Liga giants since taking charge last summer. He's tied with the club till 2024.

Ancelotti won the Manager of the Year at the AS Sports Awards this week. Speaking on the occasion, the Italian said he would like to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as possible.

“I don’t know (how long I will stay), as long as possible. I’m very happy, I want to stay. I feel very good at Madrid, really. The coach’s job is like that; you never know when you’re going to stop. But if it’s for me, I would never leave Madrid," said Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded as best manager of the past season by 🏼 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded as best manager of the past season by @diarioas 🇮🇹 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded as best manager of the past season by @diarioas. 👏🏼 https://t.co/lUjSe1RuPt

Ancelotti also hinted that he could be open to managing a national team in the final phase of his managerial career.

"It may be that at the end of my career I think about a national team, but I like to have a relationship with the players every day," said Ancelotti.

The Italian is seeking to defend the both La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

