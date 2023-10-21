Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Kylian Mbappe; club set €40 million Reece James offer limit, and more - October 21, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday (October 21) to face Sevilla in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are leading the title race after nine games, winning eight games and losing one.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants won't pay more than €40 million for Blues right-back Reece James.

On that note, here' a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 21, 2023:

Real Madrid face competition for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers in the Premier League.

Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for the services of Kylian Mbappe, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The French forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet. Real Madrid are hoping to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old but have failed to sign him on two previous occasions. Los Blancos were expected to move for the player this year but want to lap him up once he becomes a free agent in 2024. However, Chelsea and Liverpool are working to ruin their plans.

The two Premier League giants are expected to offer Mbappe a hefty contract to convince him to move in January. However, their efforts are unlikely to bear fruit, as the Parisians would hate to lose their record goalscorer in midseason. The Frenchman, meanwhile, has his heart set on joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos set €40 million Reece James offer limit

Reece James is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid won't pay more than €40 million for Reece James, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal who's already on the wrong side of 30. The Spanish right-back has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be an integral part of Ancelotti's setup.

However, the 31-year-old's contract expires in 2025, and Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for the future. James has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. The player has been on Real Madrid's wishlist for a while, thanks to his impressive rise with Chelsea.

The Spanish side are prioritising a move for the 23-year-old next summer but won't pay over the odds for the Blues captain. James is under contract with the Blues till 2028, so Los Blancos' offer is unlikely to convince them.

Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Jude Bellingham to become the England captain in the future.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 20-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Bellingham has been equally influential for the Three Lions and is now a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's setup. Speaking recently, as cited by The Telegraph, Rooney also stressed on the need to protect the youngster if he hits a rough patch.

"He’s on such a good run of form and what’s important is that when (his form dips) — and it will dip at some point — we don’t kill him, and we get behind him and stick with him.

"It happens to all players, and it will happen to Jude. We’ve seen it with Marcus (Rashford) and Raheem (Sterling) as well," said Rooney.

He continued:

“Jude has got the potential to be one of, if not the best, if he carries on the way he is going, so, I think, we really have to support him because, in my eyes, he’s the future captain of England. We need to protect him and really look at him as the future of England.”

The La Liga giants saw off competition from the Premier League to secure the services of Bellingham this summer.