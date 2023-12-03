Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Carlo Ancelotti successor, club eyeing Juanlu Sanchez, and more - December 3, 2023

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (December 2) in La Liga. Goals from Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes ensured that their team remained atop the league standings.

In the latest set of rumors around the club, Los Blancos have decided on the ideal successor for Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish giants are also reported to be interested in Juanlu Sanchez.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 3, 2023.

Real Madrid identify Carlo Ancelotti successor

Xabi Alonso is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Xabi Alonso as the ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Italian manager has enjoyed great success during his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his contract with the club expires next summer and UOL Esporte have reported that he has already agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team.

The La Liga giants are scouting the market for an able replacement and have set their sights on former player Alonso. The Spanish manager is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and has been a huge hit at the BayArena. He has guided them to the top of the Bundesliga table this campaign and has the team firing on all cylinders. Leverkusen are also unbeaten across competitions (16 wins, one draw).

Alonso’s efforts have also turned heads at Liverpool, but Los Blancos are his likeliest destination for now.

Los Blancos eyeing Juanlu Sanchez

Real Madrid have identified Juanlu Sanchez as a possible replacement for Dani Carvajal, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with Sevilla this season, registering three assists from 14 appearances across competitions. The La Liga giants have been impressed by Sanchez as they lay down succession plans for Carvajal.

The veteran right-back remains a vital component at the Santiago Bernabeu, but is expected to slow down soon. He has appeared 17 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and two assists.

Sanchez could prove to be an able succession for his countryman and Los Blancos are likely to initiate talks with Sevilla to facilitate a smooth transition. However, they will face competition from Newcastle United for the player. The 20-year-old's contract with Sevilla expires in 2026.

Zinedine Zidane opens up on managing Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is a Santiago Bernabeu legend

Zinedine Zidane has opened up on his time in charge of the first team at Real Madrid.

The legendary Frenchman was promoted from Real Madrid Castilla manager to the first team in 2016 and the rest, as they say, is history. Zidane took the club to the pinnacle of success, wining multiple Champions League trophies as well as the league title over two separate stints.

Speaking on The SKWEEK Show, Zidane insisted that he used his experience as a player to get the best out of his team.

“You know how it is: the bigger the club, the bigger the egos in the locker room. And you have to deal with it. I liked to do it too because you have a past and the guys respect it. And if you can have chemistry with them and if they like what you want to do because of your message, the better,” said Zidane.”

He continued:

“I always liked the game. I always liked playing. I always trained them with a ball, they didn’t run around the field. Yes, it’s important to run, but with a ball. They like that. What I did as a coach is what I liked do when I was a player. I need a ball and for you and me to share something, to have fun.”

The Frenchman also admitted that he had more fun training the first team than the youth players.

“I started training with Castilla, with the young players. And with the young players you are Zidane, they look at you like that. So when you talk, nobody says anything,” said Zidane.

He concluded:

“They say ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes.’ We didn’t exchange views and it was hard for me because I need to exchange. Maybe they were impressed. When I took the reins of the first team, there was a real conversation. It’s not like I found out who I was, but I loved it.”

Zidane parted ways with the La Liga giants for the second time in 2021 and hasn’t taken up a managerial role since.