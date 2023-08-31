Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Kylian Mbappe alternatives; Tottenham offer €100 million for Rodrygo, and more - August 31, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (September 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won all three league games this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified alternatives for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of 2024. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a massive bid for Los Blancos attacker Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 31, 2023:

Real Madrid identify Kylian Mbappe alternatives

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies as alternatives to Kylian Mbappe, according to Nacional.

The La Liga giants have identified the French forward as a priority target for 2024, when he will be available as a free agent. The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but has decided not to sign a new deal.

The Parisians were keen to offload him this summer, but an exit failed to materialise, despite interest from Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos are counting on Mbappe's desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and believe they can sign him on a Bosman move next year. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and have been hot on his heels for a while.

PSG, meanwhile, are trying their best to tie the player down to a new deal to prevent losing him for free in 12 months. Should the Frenchman extend his stay with the Ligue 1 champions, the La Liga giants will end their pursuit of the player.

They're already prepared for such an event and have identified Erling Haaland and Alphonso Davies as fallback options. President Floretino Perez is ready to invest €300 million kept aside for Mbappe on the two players.

The Norwegian has been in astonishing form since joining Manchester City last summer. Haaland has scored 55 times across competitions - including three this season - and could be a stellar replacement for Karim Benzema.

A €200 million release clause in his contract will reportedly be activated next year, although the entire operation will cost €230 million. Los Blancos are also confident of prising away Davies from Bayern Munich for €70 million.

Tottenham offer €100 million for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is wanted in London.

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Real Madrid a massive proposal to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Nacional.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to upgrade his attack, which has been depleted this summer by the departure of their record goalscorer Harry Kane. Bayern Munich paid aroun £86 million for the 30-year-old striker, but Spurs are yet to sign his replacement.

Rogrygo has emerged as an option, thanks to his impressive rise with the La Liga giants. The Brazilian scored nine goals and se tup eight more from 34 games in the league last season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly obsessed with the 22-year-old and wants to sign him this year. As such, the London side have offered Los Blancos €100 million for Rodrygo. However, the move is extremely unlikely to materialise, give that the Brazilian is a key figure at Real Madrid.

Alvaro Odriozola wants Real Sociedad move

Alvaro Odriozola wants to return to Real Sociedad this summer, according to AS. Odriozola is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, who're ready to let him go. The Spaniard prefers a move back to his alma mater and has reached an agreement in personal terms with the club.

However, Sociedad are yet to submit an offer on the table for their former player. There're reservations among the club hierarchy regarding a move for Odriozola, and with time running out, the player could be forced to consider alternatives.

There's interest in the Spaniard from Saudi Arabia, so he could end up moving to the Middle East.