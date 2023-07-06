Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos won't pay over €200 million for Kylian Mbappe; Federico Valverde turns down Chelsea, and more - July 6, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to reinforce the squad this summer to compete both in the league and Europe next season. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished second in La Liga last campaign and also missed out on the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are unwilling to offer more than €200 million for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Federico Valverde has rejected Chelsea's advances.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 6, 2023:

Real Madrid won't pay over €200 million for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future remains undecided.

Real Madrid are unwilling to pay over €200 million for Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Josep Pedrorol.

The French forward is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who are planning to sign the player next summer. Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to run out at the end of next season, but he has no plans to sign an extension.

Los Blancos already failed to sign the 24-year-old on two previous occasions but remain hot on his heels. Real Madrid are now hoping to secure the player on a Bosman move next summer. However, the recent comments from Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has forced them back to the backboard.

Al-Khelaifi has said that the Ligue 1 giants will cash in on Mbappe this summer if he continues to stall a new deal. Multiple clubs have been put on alert as a result, with Liverpool among the player's admirers. Los Blancos are not averse to signing player of the Frenchman's calibre this year, especially as they're on the hunt for Karim Benzema's successor.

The 35-year-old left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer to move to Al Ittihad, and Real Madrid want Mbappe to be his long-term replacement. However, Los Blancos will not enter a bidding war for the PSG forward and have decided on their valuation of the 24-year-old.

Federico Valverde turns down Chelsea

Federico Valverde is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Federico Valverde has turned down an option to join Chelsea this summer, according to AS.

The Uruguayan midfielder has emerged as a target for the Blues this year. Pochettino wants to improve his options in midfield and has his eyes on the 24-year-old.

Valverde has developed into one of the finest midfielders in La Liga since joining Real Madrid in 2016. He has enjoyed another fruitful run at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, registering 12 goals and seven assists in 56 games. While he has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti, the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund has raised doubts about Valverde's future.

Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of the situation and have offered the player an escape route to Stamford Bridge. However, the Uruguayan has no desire to leave the La Liga giants. Los Blancos and Ancelotti also consider him pivotal to their plans and will not entertain any offer for the 24-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti set for 2024 Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of the Brazil national team next summer, the Brazilian Football Confederation have announced.

The Selecao are yet to appoint a successor to Tite, who left the job after an underwhelming performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The South American nation have been hot on the heels of Ancelotti for a while and have publicly professed their admiration for the Italian manager.

Ancelotti has an enviable record and is one of the managerial legends of the game. His contract with Real Madrid runs till the end of next season, but he has always insisted that he intends to respect the deal.

The CBF are willing to wait for their man and have now announced his imminent arrival. The Italian will complete his stint with Los Blancos and take charge of Brazil in June 2024. However, the La Liga giants and Ancelotti are yet to confirm the news.

Poll : 0 votes