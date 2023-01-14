Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing £240 million Jude Bellingham package; club suffer Benjamin Pavard blow, and more - January 13, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face arch-rivals Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium on Sunday (January 15) in the Supercopa de Espana final. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to secure a win in the year’s first El Clasico and pick up silverware this weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing a £240 million package to win the race for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 13, 2023:

Real Madrid preparing £240 million Jude Bellingham package

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are preparing to invest £240 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Defensa Central via The Kop Times.

The English midfielder is tipped to become the next generation superstar and is already wanted at clubs around the continent. Los Blancos are also on the list of his admirers and are working behind the scenes to win the race for his services.

The 19-year-old has been in outstanding form for Borussia Dortmund recently. Bellingham has amassed nine goals and three assists from 22 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

The Englishman was equally impressive for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His dominating displays in the middle of the park have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Real Madrid are said to be preparing a €270m [£240m] financial package to sign Jude Bellingham. NEW: Real Madrid are said to be preparing a €270m [£240m] financial package to sign Jude Bellingham. #lfc [planet real madrid via liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Real Madrid are said to be preparing a €270m [£240m] financial package to sign Jude Bellingham. #lfc [planet real madrid via liverpool echo]

Los Blancos are convinced he's the final piece of their midfield jigsaw of the future. The La Liga giants have an enviable midfield ensemble at the moment.

However, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilight of their career, Real Madrid are laying down succession plans. The La Liga giants already boast the likes of Federico Valderde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni Bellingham has been identified as the perfect candidate to complete the eclectic ensemble.

Liverpool are among the clubs eager to win the race for the Englishman, but Los Blancos are ready to break the bank to get their man. The La Liga giants are planning to offer Dortmund £106 million for his signature. Real Madrid have also kept aside £134 million for the player’s wages over six years.

Los Blancos suffer blow in Benjamin Pavard pursuit

Benjamin Pavard is likely to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Benjamin Pavard. According to BILD via Barca Universal, Barcelona are the favourites to win the race for the Frenchman's signature.

The 26-year-old has recently fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich and is likely to be offloaded this year. Los Blancos are planning to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu to provide competition to Dani Carvajal.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern will hold talks with Benjamin Pavard in spring. The player wants to leave in the summer. A contract extension is not an option at this stage - but not completely ruled out. A lot depends on how Pavard will present himself in the second half of the season [ @Plettigoal Bayern will hold talks with Benjamin Pavard in spring. The player wants to leave in the summer. A contract extension is not an option at this stage - but not completely ruled out. A lot depends on how Pavard will present himself in the second half of the season [@Plettigoal] https://t.co/TxeCWoOwbT

The Spanish right-back has shown signs of slowing down recently and has suffered due to injuries too, The La Liga giants believe Pavard's arrival can help maintain the standards in the position. Pavard's Bayern contract expires in 2024, but he's not expected to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid wanted to take advantage of the situation but have fallen behind the Blaugrana in the race. Barcelona have already been in touch with the player, who is also eager to move to the Camp Nou. The Frenchman has registered four goals in 21 appearances for the Bavarians across competitions this season.

Real Madrid could sign Joao Cancelo this year

Joao Cancelo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to sign Joao Cancelo this year, according to The Telegraph via The Real Champs.

The Portuguese full-back has dropped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City recently. The 28-year-old is no longer a first choice at the Etihad after a poor outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portuguese right-back João Cancelo.

#MCFC #HalaMadrid Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portuguese right-back João Cancelo. 🚨 Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester City's 28-year-old Portuguese right-back João Cancelo.🇵🇹 🔵 #MCFC ⚪ #HalaMadrid https://t.co/3aQhUu0Hcs

The Cityzens are likely to let him leave at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are among a host of clubs monitoring the situation. The La Liga giants are planning to bolster their full-back options in the summer. Dani Carvajal is on the wrong side of 30, while Lucaz Vazquez is a stop-gap option at right-back.

Ferland Mendy’s future is up in the air, while David Alaba is the only other option for the left-back role. Cancelo’s ability to operate on both flanks makes him an enticing option and could tempt Real Madrid to dive for the player in the summer.

