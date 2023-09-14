Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost; Chelsea ready to sell Kepa for €25 million, and more - September 14, 2023

Real Madrid will be aiming to add to their winning run when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17). Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all four league games this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to secure the signature of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, Chelsea are willing to offload goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga next season for €25 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 14, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies could leave the Allianz Arena next summer.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies next summer.

According to SPORT1, Bayern Munich are struggling to tie the Canadian speedster down to a new deal. The 22-year-old's contract with the Bavarians runs till 2025, but he could be offloaded next summer if he continues to stall an extension

That's good news for Los Blancos, who have identified Davies as the long-term solution to their left-back woes. The La Liga giants have run out of patience with Ferland Mendy, and new signing Fran Garcia has already usurped him to a first team place. However, Real Madrid plan to bring in Davies in 2024 to sort out their full-back issues permanently.

Bayern have been locked in negotiations with the Canadian for a while, but talks have hit a roadblock. If they fail to convince Davies, the Bundesliga champions might have no other option than to cash in on him next summer.

The Bavarians already lost David Alaba on a Bosman move a few few seasons ago, so they will be keen to avoid losing another key defender.

Chelsea ready to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga for €25 million

Chelsea are willing to let Kepa Arrizabalaga join Real Madrid permanently for €20-25 million, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish goalkeeper moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on loan following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury. Kepa has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure with Los Blancos and is desperate for a permanent stay at the club.

The 28-year-old has ample experience of La Liga football from his time with Atletico Madrid. His quality and the Blues' asking price makes him an enticing proposition for Real Madrid.

The player's eagerness to play for Los Blancos is also evident from the fact that Kepa is willing to accept reduced wages to facilitate a deal next summer. The Spaniard already turned down Bayern Munich this year to realise his dream of playing for the La Liga giants.

Gareth Bale heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder joined Los Blancos in a big-money move this summer from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old was wanted by clubs across the Premier League but had eyes only for the La Liga.

Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring five goals and setting up one more in four games, scoring in all four outings. Bale told Sky Sports that the 20-year-old is set to make Britain proud.

"He has had a great start at Madrid. Obviously, he is scoring goals, which is important; especially at a club like that and to get off to a good start to life in Madrid is always important.

"He is doing well, and he will keep doing Britain proud I guess. The sky is his limit, I think, if he keeps working hard and doing what he is doing, then the sky is the limit for him," said Bale.

Bellingham has been backed to become a future captain for club and country.