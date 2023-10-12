Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost; Jude Bellingham turned down Manchester City, says Los Blancos director; and more - October 12, 2023

Real Madrid have registered an impressive start to the new campaign, winning all but one of their games across competitions. The La Liga leaders next face Sevilla on October 21 in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to install Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. Elsewhere, midfielder Jude Bellingham turned down Manchester City to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 12, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to appoint Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

According to Sport Bild, the Spanish manager has a release clause in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen for three of his former clubs. Alonso's contract with the German side runs till 2026. However, should Los Blancos, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich come calling, they could exercise an option in his deal to prise him away.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new manager, with Ancelotti's contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Italian is believed to have agreed to take charge of Brazil next summer. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy have Alonso on their wishlist, following his superb run with Leverkusen.

This season, the Bundesliga side are leading the league after seven games, with six wins and a draw. Alonso is said to be willing to take charge at Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham turned down Manchester City, says Los Blancos director

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid director Jose Manuel Otero has said that Manchester City were in talks to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

The English midfielder left Borussia Dortmund to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in a €103 million deal. He has been a huge hit so far, registering 10 goals and three assists in 10 outings across competitions.

Otero told Remontada Blanca's Twitch channel that Bellingham turned down City, as he only wanted to join Los Blancos.

"They told us this the other day at lunch with Girona. People from Manchester City came to eat and told us that they had been talking to Bellingham.

"They said that the father (Mark Bellingham) had entertained them a little by giving them hope, but Jude said no, that he wanted to play for Real Madrid," said Otero.

He continued:

"That is happening with many players. When the prospect of signing for Real Madrid opens up to them, they forget everything else. Madrid is the best way to achieve glory."

Otero added that the deal to sign Bellingham wasn't expensive, as the player is worth his weight in gold.

"Bellingham cost a lot of money, but is it expensive? I don't think so. It's the same as a Rolls Royce. It costs a lot of money, but it is not expensive. What you get for what you pay is very important," said Otero.

Bellingham has been handed the legendary Zinedine Zidane's iconic No. 5 shirt this season.

Eden Hazard turned down offers from Middle East this summer

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement.

Eden Hazard turned down offers to move to the Middle East this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian forward left Real Madrid on mutual agreement at the end of last season after a difficult stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard never really lived up to expectations after arriving from Chelsea in 2019.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from the beautiful game earlier this week. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Hazard was contemplating hanging up his boots since February this year.

"As you’ll no doubt have seen, Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football yesterday after a great career. This follows months of speculation about his future, but what’s the truth?" wrote Romano,

He continued:

"He had some possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and just some calls from MLS. But the truth is he was already thinking about retirement since last February/March, when his difficult situation at Real Madrid was never changing.

"It’s a shame to see such an elite player retiring relatively young, just 32, but we have to respect his decision and simply pay tribute to a fantastic talent."

Hazard managed just seven goals and 12 assists in 76 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos in four injury-plagued seasons.