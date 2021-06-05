Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Los Blancos striker wants countryman at Santiago Bernabeu, club tracking £50m Manchester City star and more - 5 June 2021

Real Madrid have welcomed back Antonio Pintus to the club as the lead physical trainer for the first team. The fitness coach was an important member of the backroom staff during both Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane’s tenures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pintus played a crucial role in maintaining the fitness of the first team as they powered to a UEFA Champions League and La Liga double in the 2016-17 season. It is not clear whether Ancelotti pushed for the appointment, but the Italian will be pleased to have Pintus back in the setup.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from 5 June 2021.

Real Madrid striker wants countryman at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wants Kylian Mbappe to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Marca reports. The two players have struck a partnership while on international duty with France for Euro 2020.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is the number one target for Los Blancos this summer and Benzema has given the green signal for the move.

Speaking in an interview with AFP, the Real Madrid striker claimed that all great players wanted to play for the La Liga giants and advised Mbappe to make the move swiftly.

“If he wants to leave PSG, then let him come to Madrid quickly. All of the great players want to come to Real Madrid. He's agile, fast, efficient and knows how to do everything,” said Benzema.

Los Blancos tracking Manchester City star

Aymeric Laporte

Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte, according to Football Espana via Caught Offside. The defender recently made his debut for Spain in the 0-0 draw against Portugal but has slipped down the pecking order at the Etihad. Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation but could face competition from Barcelona for the player’s signature.

Real Madrid and Barcelona tracking Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte https://t.co/NNLNmhmFeh — footballespana (@footballespana_) June 4, 2021

Manchester City want to offer a long-term contract to John Stones, which could effectively spell the end of Laporte’s time at the club. Real Madrid might lose both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, so a move for the player, who could be available for £50m, makes sense.

Real Madrid defender wanted by Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola

Athletico Madrid are interested in Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 24-year old joined Los Blancos from Real Sociedad in 2018, after 12 years with La Real. However, he has failed to break into the first team so far.

The Spanish right-back finds himself behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment. With Real Madrid also interested in Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi, Odriozola could leave the club in the summer.

Atletico Madrid have identified him as the ideal replacement for Kieran Trippier, who could leave for Manchester United in the summer window.

