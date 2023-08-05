Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Kylian Mbappe this summer; Chelsea offer €120 million for Federico Valverde, and more - August 5, 2023

Real Madrid failed to defend their league title last season, finishing a whopping ten points behind champions Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's men were unsuccessful in their Champions League title defence, too, getting knocked out in the last four by eventual champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain record scorer Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea are offering €120 million for Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to journalist Rodrigo Faez.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old but have twice failed to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos were close to securing the player's signature last year before he performed a late U-turn to extend his stay in Paris.

Despite the recent disappointing nature of their pursuit, Madrid remain keen on securing the signature of the French forward. Mbappe is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but has decided not to sign a new deal. Los Blancos are planning to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer, with the player also eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are pushing to offload him this summer, and the 24-year-old is already generating interest from multiple clubs. As such, Los Blancos want to end all speculation regarding the player's future by signing him this year.

PSG are ready to do business with the La Liga club, who want to prise Mbappe away before the start of the season.

Chelsea offer €120 million for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have placed a mammoth offer on the table for Federico Valverde, according to Nacional.

The Uruguayan midfielder had been one of the stars of the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons. However, the arrival of Jude Bellingham this summer from Borussia Dortmund has raised question marks regarding his Real Madrid future.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga is likely to move away from the left-back position and will be used exclusively in midfield for the La Liga giants. That will further increase the competition for places at Los Blancos. There's every chance that Valverde could become collateral damage in the sequence of events.

The Blues are willing to prise him away by offering the 24-year-old regular football at Stamford Bridge. The London giants have offered €120 million for Valverde, which is bound to make Real Madrid hierarchy consider their option.

With a pricey transfer for Mbappe imminently around the corner, Los Blancos could be tempted to consider the Uruguayan's departure to raise funds.

PSG eyeing midfield duo

Eduardo Camavinga remains a vital cog at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are planning to move for Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Parisians are frustrated by Real Madrid's prolonged pursuit of Mbappe and want to exact revenge by targeting the midfield duo next year. Both players are integral part of Los Blancos' plans for the future.

However, with the club roping in Bellingham and Arda Guler this summer, there's an uncertainty surrounding the future of Tchouameni and Camavinga. Both players could struggle for game time in the upcoming campaign, and PSG will pounce for them if such a scenario arises.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos likely to leave next summer, the La Liga giants might not be too eager to entertain offers for the two French midfielders. However, the Parisians are likely to tempt Real Madrid with an enticing offer in 2024.