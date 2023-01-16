Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: No offers for Jude Bellingham yet, says Dortmund director; Los Blancos plotting Benjamin Pavard move, and more - January 16, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday (January 15) in Riyadh. Karim Benzema’s goal in the 93rd minute proved to be a mere consolation as the Blaugrana dominated the game.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has said that the club are yet to receive an offer for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning a move for Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid stories as on January 16, 2023:

Borussia Dortmund yet to receive Jude Bellingham offer

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Borussia Dortmund are yet to receive an offer for Jude Bellingham, according to Sebastian Kehl.

The English midfielder is a much sought-after player this year, with multiple clubs across Europe eager to secure his signature. The 19-year-old has been a revelation since moving to Signal Iduna Park and is a target for Real Madrid this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB



“We will speak to Jude and his family, no pressure — there are absolutely no proposals”. Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl: “There are no offers at all for Jude Bellingham as of now, nothing is decided”, tells Kicker.“We will speak to Jude and his family, no pressure — there are absolutely no proposals”. Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl: “There are no offers at all for Jude Bellingham as of now, nothing is decided”, tells Kicker. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“We will speak to Jude and his family, no pressure — there are absolutely no proposals”. https://t.co/O35un5ZSwu

Los Blancos are planning midfield reinforcements this year to address the eminent retirement of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Bellingham is a priority for the La Liga giants, who're reportedly willing to break the bank for the player. However, speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Kehl said that the Bundesliga giants are yet to receive an offer for the player.

“There are no offers at all for Jude Bellingham as of now; nothing is decided. We will speak to Jude and his family, no pressure — there are absolutely no proposals,” said Kehl.

The teenager has appeared 22 times across competitions this season for Dortmund, scoring nine goals and setting up three more.

Real Madrid plotting Benjamin Pavard move

Benjamin Pavard is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to hijack Barcelona’s move for Benjamin Pavard, according to El Nacional.

The French defender is determined to leave Bayern Munich this year, and the Bundesliga giants have accepted his decision. The Bavarians have reportedly begun a search for his replacement and will listen to offers for the 26-year-old. With his contract set to expire in 2024, Barcelona are hoping to take the player to the Camp Nou this summer on a cut-price deal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Benjamin Pavard as they look to reinforce the right-back position.



(Source: Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Benjamin Pavard as they look to reinforce the right-back position.(Source: @Plettigoal 🚨 Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Benjamin Pavard as they look to reinforce the right-back position.(Source: @Plettigoal) https://t.co/9HWwN4mOLS

However, Los Blancos are already plotting to ruin their bitter rivals’ plans. Ancelotti is looking to reinforce his right-back position this year.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are both on the wrong side of 30, so Pavard’s arrival could help in succession plans. The Frenchman is likely to be available for around €35 million, while his versatility also makes the player an enticing prospect. The 26-year-old has scored four goals from 21 games across competitions for Bayern this season.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on defeat

Carlo Ancelotti said that the loss to Barcelona was difficult but not humiliating as Real Madrid were outplayed by their bitter rivals in the El Clasico. The Blaugrana were the better team on the night as Los Blancos failed to rise to the occasion.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Carlo Ancelotti: "A humiliation? No, they just won a game like we did in La Liga against them." 🎙️ Carlo Ancelotti: "A humiliation? No, they just won a game like we did in La Liga against them." https://t.co/7rSgrW9xI4

However, Ancelotti said that it's too harsh to label the defeat as sporting humiliation. After the game, as relayed by AS, the Italian rued the simple mistakes from his team that cost them the game.

“It’s not a critical moment, but it’s a difficult one. It normally happens during a season. It can be fixed with the usual commitment and attitude. The players must realise that. These mistakes are easy to avoid. ... There wasn’t much rhythm, and avoiding handing out gifts is the first thing, but we have gifted two,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“We need to improve our physical condition and play as a team. The mistakes have been definitive. It wasn’t a good match for any of us. But talking of sporting humiliation seems disrespectful to me. They were better, period.”

Real Madrid next play Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday (January 19).

Poll : 0 votes