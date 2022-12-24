Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Rafael Nadal wants Kylian Mbappe in Madrid; Los Blancos favourites for Jude Bellingham, and more - December 23, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to relaunch their offensive on the La Liga title once the season resumes next week. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are trailing Barcelona by two points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Rafael Nadal wants Los Blancos to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 23, 2022:

Rafael Nadal wants Kylian Mbappe in Madrid

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rafael Nadal is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. The Frenchman was heavily courted by Los Blancos this summer and was expected to join the club on a Bosman move. However, the 24-year-old turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the eleventh hour.

The frustrating turn of events irked the Spanish giants, who reportedly closed the door on the Frenchman. However, Mbappe has gone from strength to strength this season and was exceptional at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He remains one of the best players in the world, prompting interest from Real Madrid once again.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙️| Rafael Nadal: “I don't have to forgive Mbappé for anything, in sports these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him at Madrid in the future.” #rmalive 🎙️| Rafael Nadal: “I don't have to forgive Mbappé for anything, in sports these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him at Madrid in the future.” #rmalive

Speaking to AS, Nadal said that he doesn’t harbour any ill feelings for the 24-year-old for spurning Los Blancos.

“I don't have to forgive Mbappé for anything and as a Madrid fan, if he could, come tomorrow. In the end, things happen in sport and I suppose such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles that in the end... I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but due to many factors, everything was very complicated for him,” said Nadal.

He added:

“Hopefully he can see him in Madrid in the future. I would like Kylian to be there this year, but even so, Madrid is in a privileged position in all competitions, playing fantastic football for me. And until the last three games before the break, everything was going smoothly.”

Nadal went on to praise Carlo Ancelotti and his team.

“I think Madrid have a great team, with a coach who knows how to manage everything in the best possible way. And I'm happy to see Madrid as it is, with many young players combined with veteran players,” said Nadal.

Mbappe scored eight goals and set up two more from seven games to win the World Cup Golden Boot in Qatar.

Real Madrid favourites for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war next summer.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Marca. The English midfielder is a wanted man at the moment, with quite a few European powerhouses hot on his heels. Bellingham has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club in 2020. The 19-year-old carried that form to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and there’s already a beeline for his signature.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Jude Bellingham transfer update:



@Marca: Real Madrid on pole position, he has given them priority.



: Real Madrid preparing to submit a huge bid.



: Real Madrid confident of winning the race to sign Bellingham. | Jude Bellingham transfer update:@Marca: Real Madrid on pole position, he has given them priority. @diarioas : Real Madrid preparing to submit a huge bid. @BILD_Sport : Real Madrid confident of winning the race to sign Bellingham. 🚨| Jude Bellingham transfer update: @Marca: Real Madrid on pole position, he has given them priority. @diarioas: Real Madrid preparing to submit a huge bid. @BILD_Sport: Real Madrid confident of winning the race to sign Bellingham. https://t.co/Hk8NlknbOZ

It was previously believed that Liverpool are the favourites for Bellingham’s signature. However, Los Blancos’ superb relationship with Dortmund has propelled them to the front of the race. The Englishman is likely to be on the move in the summer of 2023 and has identified the Santiago Bernabeu as his preferred destination.

Real Madrid are already in contact with the Bundesliga giants and are aware of their every move. Dortmund have also allowed Los Blancos to talk to the player, and it now appears that it's only a matter of time before the transfer materialises.

Los Blancos monitoring Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Manuel Locatelli, according to Football Italia. The La Liga giants remain keen to bring in reinforcements in midfield to address the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Both stalwarts of the modern game are in the twilight of their career, so it is essential for Los Blancos to lay down succession plans.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Real Madrid are interested in signing 24-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, if they miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez.



[Source: AS - in Spanish] Real Madrid are interested in signing 24-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, if they miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez.[Source: AS - in Spanish] 🚨Real Madrid are interested in signing 24-year-old Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo, if they miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez. [Source: AS - in Spanish] https://t.co/AkYrkrGZ1U

Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham have been identified as the preferred choices for the role. However, with both players in demand, the Spanish giants are already scouting the market for alternatives. Locatelli has emerged as an option for Real Madrid to consider, with the Italian already earning rave reviews for his performances with club and country.

The 24-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions for Juventus this season. He's currently on loan at Turin from Sassuolo, with the Bianconeri likely to sign him permanently in 2023.

