Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldo Nazario wants Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos plan Luka Modric exit, and more - March 13, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing for their trip to El Sadar on Saturday, March 16, to face Osasuna in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are seven points clear at the top after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos legend Ronaldo Nazario wants Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are reluctant to hand veteran midfielder Luka Modric a new deal this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 13, 2024:

Ronaldo wants Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo Nazario hopes that Erling Haaland will eventually end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norwegian striker has been outstanding for Manchester City since arriving in 2022, registering 81 goals and 15 assists from 86 outings. He remains linked with Real Madrid, but a move is unlikely this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, the Brazilian legend labelled Haaland as one of the best players in the world.

“Real Madrid’s policy is to have the best players in the world. (Erling) Haaland is one of the best players in the world. Everyone wants to have Haaland.

"He is at an incredible club. Manchester City are doing an incredible job. I think he is very happy there at the moment, but we will see,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo also expressed a desire to see Kylian Mbappe, Haaland and Jude Bellingham together at his former club.

“I hope we can see all those players together at one club. It will remind me of the Galácticos if they (Haaland, Mbappé and Bellingham) all end up at Real Madrid.

"If it happens (that they all sign for Real Madrid), it will be crazy. To see Real Madrid play with all those players together. It will be an incredible team that will achieve remarkable things,” said Ronaldo.

He continued:

“It will be a big challenge for Carlo Ancelotti to manage all those players, but bringing good players together is easier than bringing bad players together. It won’t be a big problem for the coach.”

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a free agent, and reports suggest that he will join Los Blancos.

Real Madrid plan Luka Modric exit

Luka Modric’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Real Madrid are contemplating Luka Modric’s exit this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Croatian midfielder is at the fag end of his career, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Modric is yet to be offered a new deal amid interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS. It appears that the Los Blancos’ board doesn't want to extend the player’s stay.

Ancelotti has slowly eased the 38-year-old out of action this season. Modric has appeared 32 times across competitions, starting 17. The player is frustrated by the situation and is considering his future, and it looks like the club will be letting him go this year.

Andres Iniesta heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Andres Iniesta has lavish praise on Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has spoken highly of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager is in his second stint with Los Blancos, taking them to the pinnacle of success.

Apart from laying down high standards on the pitch, Ancelotti has also shown remarkable man-management skills, keeping a talented bunch of players on their toes.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Iniesta lauded the Italian for striking gold in both stints with Los Blancos.

“Little to say about Ancelotti. His career speaks for him. As a player and as a coach.

"Having the ability to train Real Madrid twice, succeed on both occasions, returning to a club of that size and making it work again is not easy. He has incredible merit,” said Iniesta.

The La Liga giants are comfortably atop the league table and have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.