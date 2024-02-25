Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Xabi Alonso dreams of Los Blancos job, club wanted Alejo Veliz, and more - February 25, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in their upcoming La Liga tie. Carlo Ancelotti’s team enter this game on a run of seven wins in their last 10 matches across competitions.

In recent off-the-pitch news, Xabi Alonso wants to take charge of Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants were monitoring Alejo Veliz last year, the player has revealed.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 25, 2024.

Xabi Alonso dreams of Real Madrid job

Xabi Alonso wants to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu

Xabi Alonso dreams of the Santiago Bernabeu job, according to Madrid Universal via journalist Christopher Michel.

The Spanish manager has been a revelation with Bayer Leverkusen this season and has turned heads at multiple clubs already. Alonso’s team are at the top of the Bundesliga table after 23 games, eight points ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen are also unbeaten across competitions this season, and are playing eye-catching football as well. The Spanish manager has been lauded for transforming the team, and is reportedly being eyed by Liverpool as a possible successor for the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid also have their eyes on their former player, although they recently opted to tie Carlo Ancelotti down to a new deal until 2026.

That effectively ends any speculation of Alonso arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, giving Liverpool an edge in the race. However, it is now believed that the Spanish manager has no desire to leave BayArena this year.

Apparently, Alonso wants to take charge at the Los Blancos. He could see how things unfold with Ancelotti at the La Liga giants next summer before coming to a decision regarding his future.

Los Blancos wanted Alejo Veliz

Alejo Veliz has revealed that Real Madrid were interested in his services last summer. The Argentinean striker joined Tottenham Hotspur from Rosario Central last summer and is already being tipped for a great future. The 20-year-old showed flashed of brilliance with the London side in the Premier League in the first half of the season.

Veliz appeared eight times for the senior side, even scoring one goal. He was then loaned out to Sevilla on loan in January this year in order to gain regular football. The Argentinean, however, has registered just four minutes of first team football with the Spanish side so far.

Speaking to AS, Veliz stated that Los Blancos looked at him during the South American Under-20 Championship.

“Yes, it appeared in the press and some time ago my agent told me about interest from Real Madrid, but nothing materialised,” said Veliz.

He continued:

“It was during the South American U20 Championship, I hadn’t been in the first team for long and I wanted to continue playing at Rosario. After the U20 World Cup, too. But I’m a calm guy, I take things patiently and I believe a lot in God, he focuses me on my path and he’s going to give me the best.”

Real Madrid tend to pick up the best young players in the world and Veliz could be an option if he continues his steady rise.

Carlo Ancelotti optimistic about Toni Kroos renewal

Toni Kroos’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air

Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful that Toni Kroos will sign a new deal with Real Madrid this year.

The German midfielder’s contract with the club expires at the end of this season and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Kroos recently announced that he will come out of international retirement, but is yet to make a decision on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti insisted that the player’s return to the national side won’t be a problem for Los Blancos.

“He told me, that he was returning to the national team. It won’t affect his performance with us. His performance here is very high. Will I ask him to renew? I’m not going to advise him what to do. He is not my son. He has the mental capacity to choose for himself,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“I think he is a very responsible person and has a very clear idea. He will stop the day he sees that his level has dropped. In this sense, I think he will continue.”

Kroos is a legend at the club he joined in 2014 and has been a key figure under Ancelotti as well. The 34-year-old has registered one goal and seven assists in 33 outings across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.