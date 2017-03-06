Real Madrid transfer rumour: Chelsea star Eden Hazard lined up to replace Isco and James Rodriguez

Hazard has found his form after struggling last season at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard: Wanted man at the Bernabeu

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have reopened the door for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, with manager Zinedine Zidane putting the Belgian winger at the top of his shopping list. With both Isco and James Rodriguez reportedly on their way out of the Bernabeu this summer with a lack of playing time, being their major concerns. However, when you’re fighting for a starting team place against both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, it’s easy to see why both midfielders would fancy their chances elsewhere.

Zidane had backed Hazard during his barren period last season and in the summer he further asserted his faith on the Belgian. “After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player,” Zidane had said. “I love watching him because he is a player who creates things and it is often spectacular to see him play. Do I see him going to Real Madrid? Ask someone else. I love the player and that's all.”

In case you didn’t know...

Hazard’s current deal with Chelsea sees him get €200,000 per week which ends in the summer of 2020. But Hazard has been a target even before Zidane came calling and Los Blancos has been impressed by the winger’s comeback this season.

The heart of the story

The exits of two of Real’s midfielders, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could face a major problem, with Zidane looking towards Eden Hazard as a replacement. The Frenchman has had a keen eye on the former Lille man ever since he took over the reins at the Bernabeu and the funds from the aforementioned exits could free up funds needed to pursue the Chelsea no. 10.

After a dreadful season last term, Hazard has managed to bounce back this season and has scored ten goals and provided four assists to help Chelsea sit on top of the Premier League table, with their closest rivals seven points away.

What’s next?

Hazard has been excellent this season and under a new manager and renewed focus has seen the Belgian return to his frightening best. But given that the Premier League title race is still not a confirmed deal, helping the Blues win their fifth Premier League title would be Hazard’s way of ending his time at Stamford Bridge with a high.

Sportskeeda’s take

No price tag is too big for Los Blancos, and that is what makes any rumour about the 26-year-old to Real Madrid a real possibility. That is only if both Isco and James Rodriguez leave the club, which looks like fairly possible.

Isco and James have only made 12 and seven league starts respectively this season for Real and with Isco stalling on a new contract and James looking at the number of options he has, Hazard’s move may be a matter of time, rather than money.