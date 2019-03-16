×
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Match Preview, Team News and Predicted XI | La Liga 2018-19

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Preview
132   //    16 Mar 2019, 14:41 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid's potential saviour and probably their most successful manager in recent times, Zinedine Zidane, is back at the helm, and will kick off his second reign as head coach with a game against Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Real Madrid haven't lost to Celta Vigo in the past 5 meetings between the two clubs, having won 3 and drawn 2. In the last meeting between the two sides, at Celta Vigo's home ground, the Balaidos, Madrid emerged 4-2 winners, with Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Dani Ceballos getting on the score sheet.

While Madrid regrouped after the Ajax debacle last week, to win 4-1 away from home at Valladolid, Celta Vigo have failed to taste success in their past 5 fixtures, having lost 4 and drawn 1.

Celta Vigo are struggling in LaLiga and are in the relegation zone, whereas Real Madrid are comfortably placed in the third position, six points clear of fourth placed Getafe. However, their real concern remains the gap of 5 points to city rivals Atletico and 12 points to arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

It's a perfect opportunity for Zidane to announce his comeback with a huge victory over a weak Celta Vigo side.

Team News

Celta Vigo will be without their main striker Iago Aspas, who is currently injured, while they will also have to find a replacement for the suspended Hugo Mallo in the right back position.

Coming to Madrid, they will be without quite a few first-team players, with Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius and Dani Carvajal all out due to injuries. Casemiro is suspended for this fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Reguilon, Modric, Valverde, Kroos, Bale, Asensio, Benzema

(Key Absentees: Vazquez, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal)

Celta Vigo: Blanco, Vazquez, Araujo, Costas, Hoedt, Mendez, Yokuslo, Lobotka, Boufal, Boudebouz, Maxi Gomez

(Key Absentees: Iago Aspas, Hugo Mallo)

