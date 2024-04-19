Real Madrid veteran has told club that he wants to leave this summer amid interest from European rivals- Reports

According to MARCA, Nacho has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season. As per the same report, Inter Milan are interested in adding the Spaniard to their ranks.

Nacho is a product of the Castilla academy and made his debut for the first team back in the 2010-11 season, under Jose Mourinho's tutelage. Since then, the defender has been a key figure in Los Blancos' setup.

Nacho has so far made 355 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists. He has won 24 trophies so far with the club, and if Carlo Ancelotti's side win both La Liga and UEFA Champions League this season, Nacho will become the most decorated player in the club's illustrious history.

This season, Nacho had a difficult start to the campaign and lacked game time. However, with injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, the veteran's presence came in handy. He has made 36 appearances this term and recently scored a fantastic penalty in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie-breaker against Manchester City.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid, however, have a rich defensive unit at their disposal and youngsters like Rafa Martin could soon make the first team. Inter's interest in Nacho also provided the defender with options. Fans will keep a keen eye on Nacho's future decision.

Real Madrid eye Leny Yoro as Nacho's replacement: reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have identified Leny Yoro as Nacho's replacement. Yoro, 18, currently plays for Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille.

Expand Tweet

With Nacho expected to leave as a free agent, the pursuit for Yoro could get stronger. As per Romano, Los Blancos have already contacted the player's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Yoro. The defender, despite his tender age, has a market value of €40 million, as per Transfermarkt. He is contracted with Lille until the end of the 2024-25 season.