Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2023

Real Madrid are set to play Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Thursday in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao in the league. Goals from French superstar Karim Benzema and German midfielder Toni Kroos secured the win for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Pacheta's Real Valladolid 3-0 in the league. Goals from striker Alvaro Morata, French forward Antoine Griezmann and centre-back Mario Hermoso sealed the deal for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 46 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won 23 games, lost 11 and drawn 12.

French striker Karim Benzema has scored nine goals in 10 starts in the league for Real Madrid.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has eight goal contributions in 15 starts in the league for Real Madrid.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has scored three goals in the league this season for Real Madrid.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has 12 goal contributions in 11 starts for Atletico Madrid in the league.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid are football royalty; even when they are not performing well, it is hard not to talk about them. When they are performing well, it is hard to talk about anything else. Right now, they are probably precariously balanced between these two standards; they are 2nd in the league, three points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. They have won three of their last five league games. They are in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, and they have a Champions League Round of 16 match-up against Liverpool.

They have also recently lost a cup final against Barcelona. This has increased the pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti; at Real Madrid, one game can alter the mood and change the dynamics. An exit from another cup competition would do Ancelotti no favors.

Atletico Madrid, it has been reported, will finally part ways with Diego Simeone this summer. Such reports have emerged in the past as well, only for them to be squashed either by Simeone or by the club management. This time around, there seems to be some truth to the reports being churned out by the rumour mill.

Many would argue that it is high time; a staleness has settled over the Metropolitano. Earlier, Simeone's brand of football could be defended due to Atleti's success. Now, Atleti are not as successful, the brand of football remains rigid, and inflexible and has, in many ways, one might argue, regressed. Combine that with spending €127 million to sign Joao Felix, not utilising him properly, and then sending him out on loan among other transfer mishaps, and suddenly it makes sense for curtains to be brought down on Simeone's Atleti spell.

OptaJose @OptaJose 50 - Ángel Correa has scored 50 goals in LaLiga, becoming only the second Atlético de Madrid player to reach that figure in the competition under Diego Simeone, after Antoine Griezmann (102). Angel. 50 - Ángel Correa has scored 50 goals in LaLiga, becoming only the second Atlético de Madrid player to reach that figure in the competition under Diego Simeone, after Antoine Griezmann (102). Angel. https://t.co/IOI28KlISl

Real Madrid to win here.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Real Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet- Yes

