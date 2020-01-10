Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, preview, team news, and more | 2020 Spanish Super Cup Final

A persistent Atletico Madrid saw off Barcelona to reach the finals

A late comeback from Atletico Madrid saw them beat league leaders Barcelona in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa last night in Saudi Arabia. Diego Simeone's men refused to give up against strong opposition as they scored two goals after the 80th minute to set up a clash with neighbours and arch-rivals Real Madrid this Sunday.

The latest edition of the Madrid Derby will see a high-flying Real Madrid go up against this resilient Atletico team, and it should be an exciting clash for fans across the world as these two European heavyweights take centre stage in Riyadh.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head

Real Madrid has the upper hand over their rivals in the history of this rivalry, with 110 wins as compared to only 56 wins for Atletico. The recent resurgence of Atletico Madrid as a big club has seen this rivalry become more intense, but Real have still managed to be more dominant over the last decade. The two teams met in the La Liga this season, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Zinedine Zidane and his men are back to looking like their best selves as they have now gone 15 games unbeaten and are currently the most in-form team in Spain. Their last defeat in a game came way back in October, and they are currently second in the La Liga table with as many points as leaders Barcelona.

Atletico is also in a good run of form, having won five of their last six games. Simeone's team are back to being defensively sound and potent in front of goal, and they will be entering this game looking to take revenge for the Champions League final losses they suffered in 2014 and 2016.

Real Madrid recent form (all competitions) - WWDDDWW

Atletico Madrid recent form (all competitions) - WWWWWDL

An in-form Real Madrid will be looking to beat Atletico in yet another final

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Madrid - Zidane deserves more credit for his work as he has been dealing with the absence of star signing Eden Hazard for a while, who is also expected to miss this game. The brilliant Karim Benzema will also miss this game due to injury, while Gareth Bale and Lucas Vasquez have also been sidelined and are set to miss the final. The likes of Rodrygo and Luka Jovic will be looking to shine in this game as they fill the shoes of their absent teammates.

Injuries - Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vasquez, Marco Asensio

Atletico Madrid - Striker Diego Costa is expected to be out till January with an injury, whereas the underperforming Thomas Lemar is also set to miss this game. Sime Vrsaljko was absent for the game against Barcelona and is doubtful for this match too. Apart from these three, Simeone has a fit squad and will most likely name an unchanged line-up for the final.

Injuries - Diego Costa, Thomas Lemar

Doubtful - Sime Vrsaljko

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Line-ups

Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos; Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Isco; Rodrygo, Luka Jovic

Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Angel Correa, Hector Herrera, Thomas Partey, Saul; Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It should be a tightly contested game between two defences which have been solid, and two attacks which have remained inconsistent for most of the season. Zidane and Simeone know each other well by this point, and this game will come down to fine margins and individual brilliance. It is hard to see a clear winner at the end of 90 minutes, and we expect this game to end in a penalty shootout victory for Real Madrid.

Verdict - Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Real to win on penalties.

Zidane has resurrected Real's fortunes.

