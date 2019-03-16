Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Predicted Lineups - LaLiga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Real Madrid, Celta Vigo injury news and more

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 114 // 16 Mar 2019, 16:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid players celebrate

Zinedine Zidane will take his first match in charge as the Real Madrid manager in his second spell against Celta Vigo in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos are likely to end up with nil major trophies this season, but the Frenchman insisted that the club will fight for the last 11 league games to finish as high as possible.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo, who had a great season last time are now sitting in the relegation zone. They will be desperate for a victory to climb up the ranks and maintain LaLiga status. It will be interesting to see how they would cope up against the Los Blancos who will be with their star manager yet again.

Celta Vigo have picked up only one point in the last five league games. The Real Madrid boss talked about the necessity to have the desire to win and cope up with the ongoing pressurized situation in the pre-match press conference.

Injuries

Vinicius Junior is a long term absentee. The Brazilian will sit on the sidelines along with Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez as they have been ruled out for a month.

Celta Vigo's main man Iago Aspas has been ruled out of this fixture due to a calf injury.

Suspensions

Midfielder Casemiro picked up a second yellow card against Real Valladolid and will miss this game.

There are no suspensions in the Celta Vigo squad.

Player Form

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's main man and he is expected to step up his gears when he faces Celta. The Frenchman will have more supply as Zidane likes to push his full-backs higher up the pitch. Nacho and Marcelo are seen as important members of the squad in the offensive and defensive areas of the pitch.

Maxi Gomez is the attacker who is capable of causing problems to Real Madrid's defence. The Uruguyuan International has scored 9 goals and has produced another 5 assists. He will be crucial to Celta Vigo's hopes of finding the back of the net.

Advertisement

Likely XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

probable Real Madrid lineup

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, David Costas, David Junca, Okay Yokuşlu, Stanislav Lobotka, Brais Méndez, Sofaine Boufal, Ryad Boudebouz, Maxi Gomez.

Probable Celta Vigo Lineup

Advertisement