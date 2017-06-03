Real Madrid vs Juventus: 5 reasons why Los Blancos will win the Champions League final

Finally, the day has come. Today Real Madrid will take on Juventus in the marquee Champions League final clash and the whole footballing world will be tuning in to watch the anticipated encounter between the Spanish and Italian champions.

While any neutral fan will be hoping that Buffon wins the final tonight, Zidane, Ronaldo and co will be determined to create history of their own and become the first team to defend a Champions League title.

While the match looks pretty even on paper, we take a look at 5 reasons why Los Blancos can (and most probably will) cause further heartbreak for Buffon and Co in Cardiff tonight:

#5 Real Madrid’s pedigree in Champions League finals

11-time European champions and easily the most decorated and pedigreed team in Europe, Los Blancos almost feel like it is their right to win Europe’s Premier competition every year. Real Madrid really seem to bring their ‘A’ game in the big matches and this can be seen by the astounding fact that they have won all 5 Champions League finals they have competed so far.

Add to this the fact that Juventus have lost the final more than any other club (4), we can see that history is very much on the side of the All Whites. Some might call it luck, while others might call it destiny, but say what you may, there is no denying the fact that there is a special romance between Real Madrid and the Champions League trophy.

While Real Madrid have been there and done that, Juventus will arguably feel more pressure to claim this elusive trophy. Madrid know what it takes to cross the finishing line and that in itself will play a huge role in a match of this magnitude.