Real Madrid vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2022 

Real Madrid and PSG will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Levante in the Spanish Women's Liga. They went ahead through Teresa Duenas in the first half but Alba Ferrer and Mayra Ramirez scored quickfire goals to help the hosts claim a 2-1 lead. Nahikari Garcia came on in the second half and scored a leveler after five minutes on the field.

Real Madrid will turn their attention to continental football, where they currently sit at the top of Group A, having kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 away victory over Vilaznia last Thursday.

PSG Féminines @PSG_Feminines Un joyeux anniversaire à notre entraîneur Gérard Prêcheur qui fête aujourd'hui ses 𝟔𝟑 ans ! Un joyeux anniversaire à notre entraîneur Gérard Prêcheur qui fête aujourd'hui ses 𝟔𝟑 ans ! 🎂🎉 https://t.co/pcZ51osWlP

PSG will be looking to move on from their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Chelsea on home turf in their group stage curtain raiser. Millie Bright scored a 27th-minute winner to help the London outfit leave Paris with all three points.

Real Madrid vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were paired in Group B of the Women's Champions League last season. PSG won both legs with a 6-0 aggregate victory en-route to finishing top of the group with a 100% record.

PSG's defeat to Chelsea halted a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions that saw them win six matches in this sequence.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in nine competitive fixtures in all competitions this season. Their draw with Levante last weekend halted an eight-game winning run.

PSG have scored 2+ goals in each of their five away fixtures this season.

Real Madrid have scored 2+ goals in each of their four home games this term.

Real Madrid have won seven consecutive home games in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs PSG Prediction

PSG need a win to kickstart their continental campaign, as another defeat could put them on the verge of a group stage elimination.

They will have their work cut out against an in-form Real Madrid side that are almost impenetrable at home.

Both sides have enough quality and are likely to play on the front foot. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 PSG

Real Madrid vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win (Real Madrid have won their last seven matches at home).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score 2+ goals (PSG have scored 2+ goals in each of their five away fixtures this season).

Tip 4 - Over 3.5 goals.

