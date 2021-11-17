Real Madrid vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another game this week as PSG take on Real Madrid on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid are in second place in Group B at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Spanish giants eased past Real Betis over the weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

PSG, on the other hand, have been flawless in the Champions League so far this season and will be intent on solidifying their place at the top of the group. The Parisians were stunned by Lyon in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Madrid vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Real Madrid and have won the only match played between the two teams. Real Madrid have never defeated PSG in the Champions League and will need to step up on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 4-0 victory for PSG. Real Madrid struggled on the day and will need to be at their best this week.

Real Madrid form guide: W-L-W-W-L

PSG form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs PSG Team News

Real Madrid need to win this game

Real Madrid

Aurelie Kaci, Kosovare Asllani, and Marta Cardona are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Babett Peter and Malena Ortiz are also carrying knocks and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Aurelie Kaci, Kosovare Asllani, Marta Cardona, Babett Peter, Malena Ortiz

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Kheira Hamraoui is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Aminata Diallo is yet to resume training and will also be unavailable for selection this week.

Injured: Kheira Hamraoui

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Aminata Diallo

Real Madrid vs PSG Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Misa Rodriguez; Ivana Andres, Rocio Galvez, Claudia Florentino; Kenti Robles, Lorena Navarro, Claudia Zornoza, Olga Carmona, Lucia Rodriguez; Caroline Moller, Athenea Del Castillo

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barbora Votikova; Ashley Lawrence, Amanda Ilestedt, Paulina Dudek, Sakina Karachaoui; Grace Geyoro, Elisa De Almeida, Sara Dabritz; Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Sandy Baltimore

Real Madrid vs PSG Prediction

PSG have endured a difficult month so far both on and off the pitch and will need to prove their mettle this week. The Parisians were shockingly poor against Lyon over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Madrid struggled against PSG in the reverse fixture last week and also have plenty of work to do at the moment. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi