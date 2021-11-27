Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2021

The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will be lit up this Sunday as Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga's marquee fixture of the weekend.

Both sides will be returning to domestic competition after morale-boosting victories in the UEFA Champions League.

The home side secured their spot in the knockout stage for the 25th consecutive season courtesy of their 3-0 away win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday. David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema all found the back of the net to inspire Los Blancos to the win.

Sevilla secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Joan Jordan and Rafa Mir scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

The two sides will turn their attention to La Liga action for their top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. Real Madrid currently lead the way at the summit with 30 points accrued from 13 matches. Sevilla are two points behind and two spots below in third place.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 32 wins from their last 52 matches against Sevilla. The Andalusians were victorious on 16 occasions while four matches ended in a draw.

Carlo Ancelotti has won five of his six games against Sevilla as a manager.

The visitors have not won at the Bernabeu since December 2008 while Julen Loptegui has won just one point from a possible 12 agaimst Real Madrid as a manager.

The home side have won each of their last five games in all competitions, part of an eight-game unbeaten run.

Real Madrid's 32 goals in 13 La Liga matches represents their best attacking return at this stage across the last five seasons.

With 10 goals and seven assists, Karim Benzema has directly contributed to 53% of Real Madrid's league goals this season.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Madrid are in a good place at the moment and the capital side do not look like letting off steam in their quest to regain the league crown.

Led by the in-form Karim Benzema, alongside an ever-improving Vinicius Jr, fans at the Bernabeu will be expecting their side to come up trumps.

They, however, have to be wary of Sevilla's threat, particularly on the counter. The visitors have rediscovered their defensive nous and will not make life easy for their hosts.

Both sides have their sights set on the title and are likely to go all out in attack. However, we expect Real Madrid's superior quality to shine through in a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Real Madrid to win (Los Blancos are on a five-game winning run and their strong home record against Sevilla also factors in).

Tip 2: Both teams to score YES (five of Real Madrid's six La Liga matches have seen both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3: Karim Benzema to score at any time YES (The Frenchman is in the form of his life and also has a good record against Sevilla, with nine goals and 10 assists in 25 matches).

Tip 4: Over 2.5 goals (Real Madrid have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions).

Edited by Shardul Sant