Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled both on and off the field this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Los Blancos were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 31 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 11 victories.

Real Madrid have won their last three matches against Valencia in La Liga and have only enjoyed a longer winning streak against them once in the 21st century - five league victories between 2009 and 2011.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga games at Valencia at home and could equal a record in this regard by avoiding defeat in this fixture.

Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 15 La Liga matches played on a Thursday and have managed to win their last six such games.

After failing to win only one of their first 11 La Liga games this season, Real Madrid have dropped points in four of their last seven matches in the competition.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Real Madrid are in the midst of a slight slump at the moment and have lost ground to Barcelona at the top of the league table. Los Blancos showed flashes of brilliance in their draw against Real Sociedad and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Valencia are a club in turmoil at the moment and are in desperate need of a period of stability. Real Madrid are in a much better place in this regard and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

