Real Madrid want Fabian Ruiz, Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal, and more: Football Transfer News Roundup , 28th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundups.

With the winter transfer window starting in just a few days, rumours and news about potential transfers have run amok. Today, reports discuss Real Madrid's interest in Napoli man Fabian Ruiz, Granit Xhaka's exit from Arsenal, and Sergio Aguero's potential contract extension.

Real Madrid are interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz

According to reports, Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yet to extend his contract with the Italian giants, while his agents have made contact with Real Madrid. Originally, during the summer transfer window, Ruiz had backpedalled discussions about a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu, stating his desire to remain in the Serie A.

However, things look like they might be changing for the Sevilla-born star. Besides Los Blancos, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also have their sights on the midfielder, and it will be interesting to see where Ruiz decides to go before the end of the transfer window.

Napoli are also looking to extend the contracts of other key players like Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens, and it is left to see whether they can convince Fabian Ruiz to stay as well.

Hertha Berlin aim to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal

The former Gunners captain has had a turbulent season at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to depart London in the coming weeks. Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann spoke about signing Xhaka earlier in the month, and according to reports, Granit Xhaka has agreed on a deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Arsenal's new head coach Mikel Arteta may have had plans to keep Xhaka on the team, but it already seems too late for that, with Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera speaking about the move to Hertha:

"Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu - as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

Pep Guardiola unsure about renewing Sergio Aguero's contract

Sergio Aguero is a household name across the world, and a legend at Manchester City. However, the 31-year-old's contract will expire in 18 months, and City head coach Pep Guardiola recently explained that it would be Aguero's choice to renew:

"I don't know. He can stay. It depends on his physical condition and his desire, but I didn't speak with him and I don't know his intentions."

Also discussing the impact the Argentinian has had on Manchester City, Guardiola revealed that he thinks it would be difficult finding his replacement.

"We have an incredible striker in Gabriel [Jesus] and maybe will come another one when Sergio's leaving, but he's irreplaceable.

"It's not easy to find a guy with his status, his personality, what he has done in the football career with this humility."