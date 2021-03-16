Real Madrid will look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer from Juventus - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly look to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club by signing him on a free transfer from Juventus in the summer. Juventus are looking to revamp their squad in the summer and reports suggest that the club could part ways with Ronaldo.

According to Tuttojuve (via JuveFC), Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club. Los Blancos have been unable to replace the Portuguese star since he left the club to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form for Juventus since joining the club. The 36-year-old has scored 95 goals in 122 games for Juventus in all competitions.

He has continued his impressive goal scoring form this season, scoring 23 goals in 23 games in Serie A . Cristiano Ronaldo was, however, heavily criticized for his performance against Porto in the second leg of Juventus' round of 16 tie with the Portuguese club in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned his back on a free-kick whilst standing in the wall in extra time which found its way to the back of the net. The goal helped Porto qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Juventus.

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the hope that he would lead them to a Champions League title. The former Manchester United man has been unable to do so thus far.

Juventus are currently in a state of panic and are looking to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer. The Binaconeri will need to reduce their wage bill if they are to sign new players. This could lead to the club parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo currently earns €30 million a year at Juventus, a sum the Old Lady will struggle to pay next season due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This could pave the way for a return to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to take a pay cut if he is to rejoin Real Madrid

Real Madrid, like Juventus, have suffered massively due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club has spent the last two transfer windows selling a number of its star players and high earners to raise funds from transfers and reduce their wage bill.

Real Madrid are also in the process of negotiating new deals with a number of its key players like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Los Blancos might have to consider the prospect of Gareth Bale returning to the club in the summer as well.

Therefore it will be difficult for the club to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, as they would not be able to afford his mammoth wages. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner will need to take a massive pay cut if he is to force a move to the Spanish capital.

