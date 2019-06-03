×
Real Madrid willing to splash €100m on a centre-back, with two Serie A defenders on their radar, Maurizio Sarri set to receive a mega transfer budget at Juventus and more Serie A news: 3 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
97   //    03 Jun 2019, 11:45 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus star says Maurizio Sarri's profile is suitable

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has given his views over the club's managerial changes, following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who guided the Blues to the Europa League trophy this season, has been tipped to succeed Allegri at Juventus.

“Allegri should be celebrated, as it’s what he deserves, because it’s not easy to win as much as he did.
“He has his ideas, which have taken Juve to a great deal of success.
“I won’t comment on who the next coach could be, as we have a club made up of some excellent directors, so whoever arrives will be up to the task and bring something new for every player.
“As a player, I can allow myself to say that Sarri’s profile is suitable, but I don’t know if he’ll be the next coach or not.”

The former Fiorentina star also spoke about Antonio Conte, who recently took charge of Inter Milan.

“I was fortunate enough to work with Conte for a brief time. He made history for Juventus, both as a player and a coach.
"It’s only natural that our fans feel passionate about that, but what he’s achieved in his life remains."

Maurizio Sarri will be given huge transfer budget at Juventus

The Chelsea manager has been heavily linked with Juventus, following Massimiliano Allegri's exit from the Serie A champions. Sarri successfully secured the Europa League title and guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League this season.

Unfortunately, he seems to have failed to convince Roman Abramovich as well as a certain section of the Chelsea fans, despite the relatively successful season. Thus, the Blues have given the green light for Sarri's proposed move to Juventus.

According to a report, Juventus have prepared a colossal transfer budget for the former Napoli manager, following Antonio Conte's snub. The Old Lady were linked with Conte, but the former Juventus boss opted to take charge of Inter Milan instead.

Real Madrid willing to splash €100m for a centre-back

Real Madrid's defence put in several below-par performances in the recently concluded season. Los Blancos conceded 46 goals in the league in the 2018-19 season, the highest amongst the top five clubs in La Liga. In addition, Raphael Varane's future at the club is doubtful, following Real Madrid's lacklustre campaign.

Los Blancos have already secured the services of Eder Militao, but a report states that the Spanish giants are still looking for a top centre-back to reinforce their defense. The club are ready to splash the cash for their top defensive targets - Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, with Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk also being on their radar.

Koulibaly is considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe, and the player recently won the Best Serie A Defender award. Skriniar is also a world-class defender and the Inter Milan star has garnered interest from top clubs, including Barcelona. But he signed a new deal with Inter just a month ago.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Kalidou Koulibaly Milan Škriniar Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
