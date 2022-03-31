Real Madrid XI with most appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nearly a decade at Real Madrid, winning many trophies. He became one of the most iconic footballers of the world at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a Real Madrid footballer, the Portuguese took his game to a new level.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared the Real Madrid dressing room with superstars

Not only was Cristiano Ronaldo himself a star, but he was also part of a glorious setup. Over the last decade, the Real Madrid side have had many superstars, some of whom played several matches with Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo predominantly played on the LW at Real Madrid. These are the ten other names with the most appearances.

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (228)

Casillas is considered by many as Real's best goalkeeper of all time

Real Madrid have no shortage of legendary footballers, and goalkeeper Iker Casillas is one of them. The Spaniard has left a lasting legacy at Madrid, where he was a mainstay in goal for many years. He became one of the world's best goalkeepers during his stay.

Casillas played over 200 matches with Ronaldo, and the duo went on to win many honors together during their time at Real.

Right-back: Alvaro Arbeloa (205)

Arbeloa was a regular for Real

As a footballer, Alvaro Arbeloa was not among the most glamorous playing at the club. His consistency and reliability made him a guaranteed starter over many years. His tenure is remembered as one of the most successful ones in Real Madrid history.

🕸️ @Madridsmo__ Happy 37th birthday to El Capitán Alvaro Arbeloa!



A symbol of what Real Madrid means. Legend. Happy 37th birthday to El Capitán Alvaro Arbeloa! A symbol of what Real Madrid means. Legend. https://t.co/y4g1L4vVhj

Arbeloa was a hard tackler and dependable when going up the pitch. He was a reliable name over his tenure and played in several successful campaigns for the club.

Centre-Back: Sergio Ramos (340)

Ramos became captain of the club

Sergio Ramos came to Real as a youngster from Sevilla and left as a legend. The hard-tackling defender guarded Real's defense for more than a decade. He became one of the most iconic and successful captains of the club during multiple Champions League triumphs.

Mbappe is coming🐢⚪ @fedeagent

The best CB of this generation to play the ball game, no one even comes close. I am waiting for the day when you would return to Real Madrid. We miss your presence and vibe, it is such a shame that you couldn't retire here at Real Madrid. Happy Birthday Mi Idolo @SergioRamos The best CB of this generation to play the ball game, no one even comes close. I am waiting for the day when you would return to Real Madrid. We miss your presence and vibe, it is such a shame that you couldn't retire here at Real Madrid. Happy Birthday Mi Idolo @SergioRamos The best CB of this generation to play the ball game, no one even comes close. I am waiting for the day when you would return to Real Madrid. We miss your presence and vibe, it is such a shame that you couldn't retire here at Real Madrid. https://t.co/gqjU9nKYxU

The combination of Ronaldo and Ramos was a deadly one from set-pieces. The two were as good as each when it came to heading the ball, and both scored crucial goals in Real's history.

Centre-Back: Pepe (242)

Pepe was known for his aggressive defending

National team-mate Pepe shared a close bond with Ronaldo during their time at Real. The Portuguese centre-back formed an integral partnership with Ramos, which saw the duo keeping many potent attackers at bay.

Pepe was known for his hard-tackling, no-nonsense defending. Though the defender had a knack for picking up cards for his style of play, he was a vital club member for many years.

Left-Back: Marcelo (334)

Marceloa at his prime was one of the best left backs in the world

Marcelo has had a long career at Real Madrid and is still at the club. While his abilities have declined with age, Marcelo was one of the best left-backs in his prime. The Brazilian likes to join the attack but is defensively solid at the same time.

Like the other names on this list, Marcelo has been a member of several trophy-winning sides. Ronaldo has shared a special bond with him in the past and the two are mutual admirers.

Central Defensive Midfielder: Xabi Alonso (209)

Alonso was acquired from Liverpool

Xabi Alonso is one of the most technically gifted footballers to have played for Real Madrid. Alonso was acquired from Liverpool, and he turned out to be one of the best buys for the club. He exhibited every skill expected of a good defensive midfielder.

FPL_Medusa @Mahbub_Haq1002 Xabi Alonso: “Rumors about Real Madrid? I know how the world of football moves, I don't give it much importance. I know the house and I don't have much more to say.” Xabi Alonso: “Rumors about Real Madrid? I know how the world of football moves, I don't give it much importance. I know the house and I don't have much more to say.” https://t.co/Gwrx2aTiFt

Ronaldo also played many matches with another defensive midfield stalwart, Casemiro, but Alonso remains the one in the position who played the most with the Portuguese.

Central Midfield: Luka Modric (223)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Some will claim that Luka Modric is ageless. The Croatian has spent a long time at Real, and he is still going strong. He has been one of the best players in the current season, which shows his endurance and abilities. Modric formed an iconic partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bami Jr @Bamdele_Jr

One of the greatest midfielders to play the beautiful game.

Ballon Dor winner.

World Cup golden ball winner.

4 UCL titles.

That assist for 92:48 forever eternal.



Ladies and gentlemen, Luka Modric Croatia and Real Madrid legend.One of the greatest midfielders to play the beautiful game.Ballon Dor winner.World Cup golden ball winner.4 UCL titles.That assist for 92:48 forever eternal.Ladies and gentlemen, Luka Modric Croatia and Real Madrid legend. One of the greatest midfielders to play the beautiful game. Ballon Dor winner. World Cup golden ball winner. 4 UCL titles. That assist for 92:48 forever eternal.Ladies and gentlemen, Luka Modric 🙌 https://t.co/0XzvN2qDXx

The two tied up frequently to become a nightmare on the pitch for the opposition defenders. Had Ronaldo not left for Juventus, the duo could have gone on to share the highest number of matches.

Central Midfield: Toni Kroos (172)

Kroos has been an important member for Real

Toni Kroos is considered a technical genius by many footballers. The German was acquired for a bargain price from Bayern Munich and has since become one of the best midfielders on the planet. While the number of matches he has played with Ronaldo may not be as high as the others, it's still significant.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings Toni Kroos: 🗣



“In the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2016, we lost 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first match. In the next match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals. With Ronaldo in the team, we felt that we could do anything.” Toni Kroos: 🗣“In the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2016, we lost 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first match. In the next match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals. With Ronaldo in the team, we felt that we could do anything.” https://t.co/KjDX6fWuAt

The link-ups Kroos used to do with Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly on the counters, were terrific. They both played essential roles in Real Madrid's multiple Champions League trophies.

Right Wing: Angel Di Maria (169)

Di Maria would have contributed more had he not been sold

In the earlier half of the 2010s, Real had a deadly trio in the form of Mesut Ozil, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Angel Di Maria. Barring Cristiano Ronaldo, the other two were sold despite both being successful. Di Maria's Real journey came to an unforeseen end when he was sold to Manchester United.

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Florentino Perez’s biggest Mistake before Cristiano Ronaldo was Angel Di Maria. A serious footballer, scores vital goals, clocks 20+ assists, immense work rate & still a top footballer in 2021. Better than all attackers barring Benzema in currently Real Madrid squad! RESPECT! Florentino Perez’s biggest Mistake before Cristiano Ronaldo was Angel Di Maria. A serious footballer, scores vital goals, clocks 20+ assists, immense work rate & still a top footballer in 2021. Better than all attackers barring Benzema in currently Real Madrid squad! RESPECT! https://t.co/y5HtgQbp0r

Di Maria was highly influential during his stay in Madrid. Had the club not sold him, the Argentine could have contributed a lot more to the club.

Centre-Forward: Karim Benzema (355)

Benzema is leading the line for his side

Karim Benzema is one of four names on this list who are still active Real Madrid players. Not only is he an active one, but Benzema is also still leading the forward line. In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, he has become the primary source of goals, and the Frenchman has scored some important ones.

Benzema has aged like fine wine, and Real fans will be hopeful that the Frenchman continues his form for the seasons to come.

