Real Madrid XI with most appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nearly a decade at Real Madrid, winning many trophies. He became one of the most iconic footballers of the world at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a Real Madrid footballer, the Portuguese took his game to a new level.
Cristiano Ronaldo shared the Real Madrid dressing room with superstars
Not only was Cristiano Ronaldo himself a star, but he was also part of a glorious setup. Over the last decade, the Real Madrid side have had many superstars, some of whom played several matches with Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo predominantly played on the LW at Real Madrid. These are the ten other names with the most appearances.
Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (228)
Real Madrid have no shortage of legendary footballers, and goalkeeper Iker Casillas is one of them. The Spaniard has left a lasting legacy at Madrid, where he was a mainstay in goal for many years. He became one of the world's best goalkeepers during his stay.
Casillas played over 200 matches with Ronaldo, and the duo went on to win many honors together during their time at Real.
Right-back: Alvaro Arbeloa (205)
As a footballer, Alvaro Arbeloa was not among the most glamorous playing at the club. His consistency and reliability made him a guaranteed starter over many years. His tenure is remembered as one of the most successful ones in Real Madrid history.
Arbeloa was a hard tackler and dependable when going up the pitch. He was a reliable name over his tenure and played in several successful campaigns for the club.
Centre-Back: Sergio Ramos (340)
Sergio Ramos came to Real as a youngster from Sevilla and left as a legend. The hard-tackling defender guarded Real's defense for more than a decade. He became one of the most iconic and successful captains of the club during multiple Champions League triumphs.
The combination of Ronaldo and Ramos was a deadly one from set-pieces. The two were as good as each when it came to heading the ball, and both scored crucial goals in Real's history.
Centre-Back: Pepe (242)
National team-mate Pepe shared a close bond with Ronaldo during their time at Real. The Portuguese centre-back formed an integral partnership with Ramos, which saw the duo keeping many potent attackers at bay.
Pepe was known for his hard-tackling, no-nonsense defending. Though the defender had a knack for picking up cards for his style of play, he was a vital club member for many years.
Left-Back: Marcelo (334)
Marcelo has had a long career at Real Madrid and is still at the club. While his abilities have declined with age, Marcelo was one of the best left-backs in his prime. The Brazilian likes to join the attack but is defensively solid at the same time.
Like the other names on this list, Marcelo has been a member of several trophy-winning sides. Ronaldo has shared a special bond with him in the past and the two are mutual admirers.
Central Defensive Midfielder: Xabi Alonso (209)
Xabi Alonso is one of the most technically gifted footballers to have played for Real Madrid. Alonso was acquired from Liverpool, and he turned out to be one of the best buys for the club. He exhibited every skill expected of a good defensive midfielder.
Ronaldo also played many matches with another defensive midfield stalwart, Casemiro, but Alonso remains the one in the position who played the most with the Portuguese.
Central Midfield: Luka Modric (223)
Some will claim that Luka Modric is ageless. The Croatian has spent a long time at Real, and he is still going strong. He has been one of the best players in the current season, which shows his endurance and abilities. Modric formed an iconic partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The two tied up frequently to become a nightmare on the pitch for the opposition defenders. Had Ronaldo not left for Juventus, the duo could have gone on to share the highest number of matches.
Central Midfield: Toni Kroos (172)
Toni Kroos is considered a technical genius by many footballers. The German was acquired for a bargain price from Bayern Munich and has since become one of the best midfielders on the planet. While the number of matches he has played with Ronaldo may not be as high as the others, it's still significant.
The link-ups Kroos used to do with Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly on the counters, were terrific. They both played essential roles in Real Madrid's multiple Champions League trophies.
Right Wing: Angel Di Maria (169)
In the earlier half of the 2010s, Real had a deadly trio in the form of Mesut Ozil, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Angel Di Maria. Barring Cristiano Ronaldo, the other two were sold despite both being successful. Di Maria's Real journey came to an unforeseen end when he was sold to Manchester United.
Di Maria was highly influential during his stay in Madrid. Had the club not sold him, the Argentine could have contributed a lot more to the club.
Centre-Forward: Karim Benzema (355)
Karim Benzema is one of four names on this list who are still active Real Madrid players. Not only is he an active one, but Benzema is also still leading the forward line. In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, he has become the primary source of goals, and the Frenchman has scored some important ones.
Benzema has aged like fine wine, and Real fans will be hopeful that the Frenchman continues his form for the seasons to come.