Reports: Real Madrid launch massive £117 million bid for Arsenal target

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have reportedly launched a massive £117 million bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe. According to French Radio station RMC, Los Blancos are ready to offer this sum after their last two bids have been rejected by the Ligue 1 champions. Madrid are not the only team interested in the teenage sensation. Arsenal have also had a £87 million bid rejected and it now looks like a battle between those 2 teams for the 18-year-old France international.

Monaco are determined to hold on to Mbappe, but with Florentino Perez ready to break the bank for the talented striker, the Principilatiy outfit will find it hard to keep Mbappe with them this transfer window.

The France teenager has had a breakthrough season this year. Having burst onto the scene in Ligue 1, Mbappe really grabbed eyeballs with his stunning performances in the Champions League where he was at the heart of Monaco’s thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals.

All the big clubs in Europe have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman, but Arsenal and Real Madrid look like the favourites to secure the teenager’s signature.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have just been crowned the champions of Europe and Florentino Perez is determined to press his advantage and break the world record transfer fee this year. With players like James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata expected to leave, Los Blancos can easily afford a bid of £117 million for Mbappe.

The only stumbling block in this deal might be Mbappe himself. The young Frenchman is determined to have regular playing time next season and he might reject a move to the Spanish champions for this reason.

The world of football transfers is changing rapidly. While the transfer fee of Paul Pogba raised quite a few eyebrows, £100 million bids are set to become the norm rather than the exception in the coming years. Mbappe is definitely the real deal and while the sum of £117 million might look like a bit too much, Real Madrid will do well to seal this world record transfer fee for the French international.

