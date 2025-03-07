Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Bruno Fernandes handball costs visitors win

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League (March 6). Bruno Fernandes' second half handball earned the hosts a penalty, and both sides split the points in a close-fought match.

The Red Devils scored in the 57th minute after Joshua Zirkzee converted with a fine shot after being set up by Alejandro Garnacho. VAR spotted Fernandes' handball in the 68th minute, and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the penalty (70') to see both sides head to Old Trafford level on aggregate.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

The Manchester United keeper had a good game against Real Sociedad. He made two saves but was beaten by Oyarzabal's penalty in the second half.

Leny Yoro - 7.5/10

The Frenchman had a fine performance for Ruben Amorim's side and hardly set a foot wrong in the game. He won one tackle and three of four duels in the match.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

The Dutch defender was solid in the Red Devils' trip to Basque country. He notably made a fantastic clearance despite losing his footing. He won six of seven duels and made three recoveries.

Noussair Mazraoui -7.5/10

The Morrocan defender was solid for Ruben Amorim's side. He won eight of 13 duels and completed 86% of his passes (36/42) while winning all three tackles he attempted.

Patrick Dorgu - 6/10

The Danish wing-back did not have a good game for Manchester United against Real Sociedad. Despite his willingness to run, watching the latest Red Devil signing's lack of end product was frustrating.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

The Portuguese full-back had mixed game for the Red Devils. He played a key role in his side's solitary goal but was also guilty of poor decision-making at times.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Bruno Fernandes had a good game for Manchester United and will be disappointed to have conceded the penalty that cost them the win. He made nine recoveries and completed 74% of his passes (40/54).

Casemiro - 7.5/10

The former Real Madrid star had a solid outing for the Red Devils and made the most tackles in the game (5). He won eight of 15 duels and made five recoveries during his time on the pitch.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Garnacho had a fine game for Manchester United. His fine run and pass allowed the English giants to take the lead in the 57th minute. He completed all 11 passes he attempted, created two chances, and tested the Sociedad keeper twice.

Joshua Zirkzee - 8.5/10

Joshua Zirkzee enjoyed a glorious game for the Red Devils and bagged his side's solitary goal in the match with a fine finish. He won six of 11 duels and made seven recoveries in a masterful performance from the former Bologna star.

Rasmus Hojlund- 5/10

Rasmus Hojlund's place in the Manchester United team continues to amaze anyone who has watched him play in the last few months. Despite playing the whole game, he managed just 19 touches and completed a mere eight passes. He also won just one duel from seven attempts and made two recoveries in a performance he would want to forget in a hurry.

Manchester United substitutions

Christian Eriksen - NA

Christian Eriksen came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the proceedings.

Victor Lindelof - NA

The Swedish defender came on late in the game and lacked time to make an impact.

Toby Collyer - NA

The English midfielder came on late in the second half but did not significantly affect the game despite looking solid.

