Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 3 Talking Points

Real Sociedad inflicted Atletico Madrid's first loss of this La Liga campaign

The visit to Real Sociedad was billed as Atletico Madrid's toughest test to the perfect start they've made to La Liga so far. The home side justified that build-up entirely as they ran out 2-0 winners against Atletico Madrid to disrupt their start for the first time this campaign.

From the first minute at the newly renovated Reale Arena, Real Sociedad were on top in this tie. The likes of Alexander Isak, Portu, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Martin Odegaard were an absolute nightmare for the Atletico Madrid defence to cope with. They constantly bombarded the Atletico backline with through balls and smart runs but weren't able to break their iconic resistance till the second half.

Simeone brought on Marcos Llorente to try and exert some influence over the free reign afforded to the attacking unit of the home side. It didn't have the desired effect as Sociedad scored two goals in less than 5 minutes to race ahead. With Atletico playing catch up, they started to tray and create some more opportunities but in over 20 minutes only managed to truly test Moya twice.

Atletico can take solace in the fact that they're still top of the table, but their commanding lead is now cut short.

Joao Felix crowded out

Players were quick to surround Joao Felix to prevent him from doing any damage

Real Sociedad were imperious in attack but were just as good in keeping the big names of Atleti quiet while defending. They successfully managed to keep the threat of Joao Felix contained by doubling up on him every time he received the ball and tried to turn.

Atleti, whose attacking play seemed to flow through him were forced to re-route their play through Lemar and Vitolo who struggled to create. Despite the obvious tactic from Sociedad, Simeone stuck with Felix through the middle instead of allowing him more space on the outside.

Once Felix was replaced by Correa, he faced a similar issue, although he was able to use his quick feet on a couple of occasions and was a big part of a couple of plays that were Atleti's best attacking passages.

