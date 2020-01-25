Real Sociedad eye Mariano Diaz as Willian Jose replacement, Achraf Hakimi addresses future at the Bernabeu and more Real Madrid Transfer Roundup, 25th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

25 Jan 2020, 17:12 IST SHARE

Mariano Diaz

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news round-up. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Spanish giants today.

Real Sociedad monitoring Mariano Diaz amid Willian Jose's Spurs links

Real Sociedad are said to be monitoring Real Madrid forward, Mariano Diaz, as they look on the verge of losing Willian Jose to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, Marca has reported.

The 26-year-old has failed to make a significant impact at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and his game-time under Zinedine Zidane has further reduced as he made only two appearances across all competitions this term.

The Spanish-Dominican forward will, however, be handed an opportunity to leave Los Blancos this month, as Real Sociedad aim to sign him as a replacement to the Premier League-bound Jose. Spurs are on the lookout for a suitable striker to cover for the injured Harry Kane and are currently in negotiations to broker a deal for the Brazilian.

Also Read: Real Sociedad ask Spurs to cough up more money for Willian José

Achraf Hakimi talks future beyond Borussia Dortmund loan spell

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has spoken about his plans following his two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, stating that he is uncertain about what will happen in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been largely impressive across 55 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and has emerged as one of the most versatile young players in European football.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, the Los Blancos academy graduate expressed his desire to play for the first-team in Madrid but conceded that his future beyond his loan spell remains up in the air. He said (via AS), "I don't know what will happen in June. We'll talk about that in the future. Right now I'm focused on Borussia Dortmund, I'm really happy here and I still have four months left on my contract at the club. It's always been my dream to play for the Real Madrid first team and train alongside the best in the world."

ICYMI: Karim Benzema set to sign contract extension before the summer

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has agreed on a contract extension with Real Madrid and is ready to put pen to paper on the deal, Spanish radio station Radio Montecarlo has claimed.

The Frenchman is set to sign a one-year extension that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022. The deal also includes a significant wage hike for the striker, who is currently one of the club's highest earners with a £290,000-per-week wage.

Benzema has enjoyed a scintillating campaign with Los Blancos, registering 16 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances this term. His new deal is scheduled to be confirmed before the end of the present campaign.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog