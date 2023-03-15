Real Sociedad vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Thursday.

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have also stepped up this season. The Giallorossi slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for AS Roma.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last seven matches against Italian opponents in European competitions.

AS Roma have progressed from all their five previous two-legged ties in the UEFA Europa League when they have won the first leg.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has lost only two of his 16 knock-out matches as a manager in the UEFA Europa League.

Real Sociedad have conceded only four goals in the UEFA Europa League so far this season but conceded two of these goals against AS Roma last week.

Brais Mendez has created 16 chances for his Real Sociedad teammates in the UEFA Europa League this season - more than twice as many as any other player in the team.

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been in impressive form under Jose Mourinho this season but have been prone to the occasional collapse. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Paulo Dybala have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture.

Real Sociedad have been impressive on the domestic front but were outplayed in the first leg. AS Roma have a discernible advantage at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 AS Roma

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes