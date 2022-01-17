Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Real Sociedad host Atletico Madrid at the Anoeta Stadium in the Round of 16 of the 2021/22 Copa Del Rey season on Wednesday.

La Real survived an almighty scare against second-tier side Leganes in the last round, with Mikel Oyarzabal settling the contest with a 74th-minute penalty to win 3-2.

The defending Spanish champions, meanwhile, made light work of third-tier side Rayo Majadahonda, cantering to a resounding 5-0 victory.

They're now hoping to reach the quarter-finals of the cup competition for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

Atletico have won 19 of their last 36 matches with Real Sociedad and have lost 12 times.

Only five games during this period have ended in a draw, including a 2-2 stalemate in their October league clash this season.

Real Sociedad Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Atletico Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Sociedad

La Real won't be able to call upon the services of Ander Barrenetxea (Thigh muscle rupture), Nacho Monreal (Knee Injury) and Carlos Fernández (Cruciate Ligament Rupture).

Key goalscorers Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexandar Isak will continue to lead the line for the Basque Country outfit.

Injured: Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Madrid

Head coach Diego Simeone is likely to field the same XI which thrashed Rayo Majadahonda in the last round.

Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off in their last La Liga outing while Jose Gimenez saw red in their Super Cup defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

However, both players are available for selection here as their suspension doesn't apply in this competition.

Joao Felix is pushing for a start after netting twice in his last three appearances in all competitions while Luis Suarez could come into the XI after starting on the bench against Bilbao.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan; Joseba Zaldúa, Robin Le Normand, Jon Pacheco, Diego Rico; Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Jon Ander Olasagasti; Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Atletico Madrid (3-1-4-2): Jan Oblak; Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Hermoso; Geoffrey Kondogbia; Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It's a clash between the fourth and fifth-placed La Liga sides, so expect a tense encounter.

Sociedad's strike duo of Oyarzabal and Isak will pose a problem for Atletico, but the reigning Spanish champions have an envious attacking arsenal of their own, led by El Pistolero.

We're putting our money on the visitors to edge narrowly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Ashwin