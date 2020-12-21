Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad are set to welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadio de Anoeta on Tuesday in their next La Liga game.

Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Levante on Saturday at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Goals from striker Roger Marti and winger Jorge de Frutos ensured victory for Alessio Lisci's side. Young Swedish striker Alexander Isak scored the consolation goal for Real Sociedad.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Elche 3-1 on Saturday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

A brace from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and a penalty from veteran forward Diego Costa secured the win for Atletico Madrid. Winger Lucas Boye scored the goal for Elche.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 24 previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. Atletico Madrid have won 15 games, lost six and drawn three.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Spanish midfielder Koke put Atletico Madrid ahead in the first half, but an own goal from Mexico international Hector Herrera for Real Sociedad ensured a draw.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Sociedad have a few injury issues. Goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, captain and midfielder Asier Illaramendi, Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj, midfielder Luca Sangalli, right-back Joseba Zaldua and midfielder Jon Guridi are all injured.

There are doubts over the availability of star attacker Mikel Oyarzabal, key midfielder David Silva and defender Aritz Elustondo.

Injured: Miguel Angel Moya, Asier Illaramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Luca Sangalli, Joseba Zaldua, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, Aritz Elustondo

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be unable to call upon the services of Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who is injured. There are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez and talented Portuguese attacker Joao Felix.

Advertisement

Injured: Hector Herrera

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez, Joao Felix

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz, Martin Merquelanz, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, Alexander Isak

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Sociedad have enjoyed an impressive season, but injuries to key players have halted their progress. A depleted side faced Levante on Saturday, and the likes of David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal have been sorely missed.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table, and have two games in hand compared to second-placed Real Madrid. Simeone's men have performed well and the deficiencies of Real Madrid and Barcelona could pave the way for Atleti to snatch the league title if they can be consistent.

Real Sociedad are missing some important players, and Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form. Simeone's men should be able to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best Premier League players in 2020