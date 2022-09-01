Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Sociedad are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Basque outfit edged Elche to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. Los Colchoneros defeated Valencia by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 13 victories against Atletico Madrid and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Sociedad need to win this game

Real Sociedad

Martin Merquelanz and Mikel Oyarzabal are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Benat Turrientes and Diego Rico are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: Benat Turrientes, Diego Rico

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a good squad

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic is yet to complete his recovery and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Nahuel Molina was sent off against Villarreal last month and is suspended this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Savic

Suspended: Nahuel Molina

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Brais Mendes, David Silva, Takefusa Kubo; Momo Cho

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish The presentation of Sergio Reguilón as a Red & White player at the Cívitas Metropolitano! The presentation of Sergio Reguilón as a Red & White player at the Cívitas Metropolitano! 🔴⚪ https://t.co/GHE9ig6np5

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Reinildo, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez; Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to remain consistent to fight for the La Liga title. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

With Alexander Isak now plying his trade in the Premier League, the likes of Brais Mendes and Takefusa Kubo will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Real Sociedad. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi