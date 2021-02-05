Real Sociedad vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad are set to play host to Cadiz on Sunday at the Anoeta Stadium for their latest La Liga game.

Real Sociedad come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery's Villarreal last Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. An early first-half goal from experienced midfielder Dani Parejo for Villarreal was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from young Swedish striker Alexander Isak for Real Sociedad.

Cadiz, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid last Sunday at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza. A brace from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and goals from Spanish midfielders Saul and Koke ensured victory for Atletico Madrid. A brace from former Sevilla and Manchester City striker and Spain international Alvaro Negredo proved to be a mere consolation for Cadiz.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Sociedad hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Real Sociedad beating Cadiz 1-0. A second-half goal from former Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak sealed the deal for Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-D-W

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-D

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Team News

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya and midfielder Luca Sangalli. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Igor Zubeldia and veteran midfielder David Silva, while French centre-back Robin Le Normand is suspended.

Injured: Miguel Angel Moya, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Igor Zubeldia, David Silva

Suspended: Robin Le Normand

Cadiz

Meanwhile, Cadiz will be without midfielder Alex Fernandez, Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo, veteran midfielder Jose Mari and left-backs Alfonso Espino and Luismi Quezada, who are all out.

Injured: Alex Fernandez, Jose Mari, Carlos Akapo, Alfonso Espino, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Merino, Asier Illarramendi, Ander Guevara, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma, Iza, Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Jairo Izquierdo, Salvi, Jens Jonsson, Fali, Alberto Perea, Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction

Real Sociedad enjoyed a good start to the season, but have slowed down. They are 6th in the league table, and have some talented players in the squad. Attacker Mikel Oyarzabal has been linked with big-money moves to top European clubs, while Mikel Merino and Alexander Isak have done well as well.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, and have generally done well. Veteran striker Alvaro Negredo has led the line well, while players like Anthony Lozano and Iza could prove to be crucial.

Real Sociedad should be able to triumph in this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-0 Cadiz

