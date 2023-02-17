Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga features another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the course of their league campaign. The Galician outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. La Real edged Espanyol to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last five games against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the competition - and have scored at least two goals in four of these five matches.

Real Sociedad have won their last two home games against Celta Vigo in La Liga and could win three consecutive home league games against the Galicians for the first time since November 2013.

After an unbeaten run of five away games against Basque teams in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost two of their last four such matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last nine matches in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Sociedad have been exceptional on the domestic front this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The likes of Alexander Sorloth and Mikel Oyarzabal have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

With Iago Aspas in their ranks, Celta Vigo are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

