Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this week as Real Sociedad take on Celta Vigo at the Anoeta Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have had their moments this season and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad are in seventh place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Real suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The Galicians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won nine games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed only six victories against Real Sociedad and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Celta Vigo committed a series of defensive errors on the day and will need to improve this week.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for with David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino and Luca Sangalli ruled out of this game. Martin Zubimendi and Igor Zubeldia served their suspensions against Valencia last week and are available for selection.

Injured: David Silva, Aihen Munoz, Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz, Miguel Angel Moya, Joseba Zaldua

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Advertisement

Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Santi Mina is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco

Doubtful: Santi Mina

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez, Portu; Alexander Isak

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo; Renato Tapia; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Facundo Ferreyra, Iago Aspas

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Sociedad have had to make do with a depleted squad in recent weeks and will have to dig deep into their resources to win this game. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be excellent on their day and will have to take it up a notch this week.

Celta Vigo have built an impressive squad but are yet to justify their potential in La Liga. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Thursday.

Advertisement

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo

Also Read: Napoli vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21