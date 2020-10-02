Real Sociedad vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21 

La Liga returns with yet another round of fixtures this weekend as Getafe visit the Anoeta to take on Real Sociedad in what is set to be an important match in the context of the league standings. The home side has flattered to deceive this season and will need to be at its best going into this game.

Getafe have enjoyed an excellent La Liga campaign so far and are currently at the top of the table. The Madrid-based outfit thrashed Real Betis by a 3-0 margin during the week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have managed to win only one of their four games this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia earlier this week and will need to improve in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Getafe have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won 11 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two sides. Real Sociedad have managed only four victories against the away side and will want to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides earlier this year ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Getafe. Jaime Mata was the hero for Getafe on the day and might make a substitute appearance in this game.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-D-W

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Team News

Asier Illaramendi is currently injured

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have a considerably long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without star midfielder Asier Illaramendi going into this game. With Adnan Januzaj also a doubt for this game, former Manchester City midfielder David Silva is likely to play a pivotal role for the home side.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli, Igor Zubeldia

Doubtful: Adnan Januzaj, Martin Merquelanz

Suspended: None

Amath Ndiaye might not feature in this game

Getafe

Getafe have a relatively fit squad but have a few concerns of their own as Amath Ndiaye and Enes Unal are currently suffering from minor injuries and might not play a part in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Amath Ndiaye, Enes Unal

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

CONVOCATORIA | ¡Estos son los 19 elegidos por José Bordalás para viajar a San Sebastián! 🛫#VamosGeta#RealSociedadGetafe pic.twitter.com/tEtzwzNCRy — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 2, 2020

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodriguez

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive midfield and may well dictate terms on the pitch this weekend. The likes of Mikel Merino and David Silva are supremely talented and should be able to torment Getafe with their creativity.

Getafe have a potent attacking combination of their own, however, with Angel Rodriguez and Cucho Hernandez forming a fruitful partnership this season. Both sides are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Getafe

