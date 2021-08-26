Real Sociedad vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another important La Liga match this weekend as they lock horns with Levante at the Reale Arena on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive over the past year and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Levante are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly robust this season. The away side held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw last weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have punched above their weight in recent years and managed a fifth-place finish last season. La Real edged Rayo Vallecano to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 10 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed eight victories against Levante and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino scored the winning goal on the day and has a pivotal role to play in this match.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-D

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, and Diego Rico are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi has also picked up an injury this month and will be unable to play a part against Levante.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, Diego Rico, Asier Illarramendi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Aitor Fernandez was sent off against Real Madrid last weekend and will be excluded from the squad. Sergio Postigo, Alex Blesa, Dani Gomez, and Roberto Soldado are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Sergio Postigo, Alex Blesa, Dani Gomez, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aitor Fernandez

Real Sociedad vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea; Alexander Isak

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Real Sociedad vs Levante Prediction

Real Sociedad have been exceptional over the past year and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The likes of Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal are crucial to their team's success and will have to play their part this weekend.

Levante are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result on Saturday and stunned Real Madrid in their previous game. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Levante

