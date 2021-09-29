Real Sociedad vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another important fixture this week as Real Sociedad take on Monaco in a Group B clash on Thursday. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Monaco are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. Niko Kovac's charges eased past Clermont over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table and have been exceptional this season. La Real are in excellent form at the moment and have a point to prove on the European front this year.

Real Sociedad vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Monaco and have won the only game played between the two teams. Monaco have never defeated Real Sociedad and will want to create history on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Monaco fielded a second-string side on the day and will have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Monaco form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Real Sociedad vs Monaco Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have a heavily depleted squad with as many as 10 injuries to account for at the moment. The likes of David Silva and Alexander Isak have been ruled out of this fixture and will need to be replaced against Monaco.

Injured: David Silva, Alexander Isak, Jon Guridi, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez, Diego Rico, Jon Pacheco, Asier Illarramendi, Ander Barrenetxea

Doubtful: Alexander Sorloth

Suspended: None

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Youssouf Fofana and Aleksandr Golovin are struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Guillermo Maripan has made progress with his recovery and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Youssouf Fofana, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Monaco Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Ander Guevara, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Julen Lobete

Monaco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel; Ismail Jakobs, Strahinja Pavlovic, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eliot Matazo; Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland; Wissam Ben Yedder

Real Sociedad vs Monaco Prediction

Real Sociedad are struggling in terms of player availability at the moment but have done a commendable job in La Liga so far. The Spanish outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will look to win the Europa League this season.

Monaco can pack a punch on their day but do have a few issues to address going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Monaco

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi