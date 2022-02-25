Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th February 2022

Aiming to bounce back from their Europa League defeat against RB Leipzig, Real Sociedad will play host to Osasuna in gameweek 26 of La Liga on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season, with Los Txuri-Urdin claiming a comfortable 2-0 win in November’s reverse fixture.

Having played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Real Sociedad were sent packing from the Europa League last Thursday. They fell to a 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig in their second-leg clash.

They now head to La Liga where they saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end courtesy of a humbling 4-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao in their last outing.

With 38 points from 24 games, Real Sociedad are currently seventh in the La Liga standings, one point behind Villarreal in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Osasuna were denied their second win on the bounce last time out as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Atletico Madrid.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game unbeaten streak, claiming two wins and one draw in those matches.

Osasuna are currently 10th in the league standings after picking up 32 points from 25 games so far.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Real Sociedad head into Sunday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from their previous 40 encounters.

Osasuna have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 40 different occasions.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten at home in each of their last eight La Liga meetings against Osasuna, claiming four wins and four draws since a 1-2 defeat back in 2005.

Osasuna ranks fourth in the league for most wins away from home this season, winning six games and collecting 20 points from 12 away games.

However, they have struggled to match this form on home turf, where the boast the division’s third-worst record with two wins and 12 points from 13 games.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

Following their defeat against Leipzig, Real Sociedad have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions and will be looking to arrest their slump in form. However, Osasuna have found their rhythm on the road once again and head into Sunday’s game on a two-game winning streak in enemy territory.

We predict a thrilling contest in this one, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant