Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Osasuna at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday. Real Sociedad have a strong squad and should be able to win this game.

Osasuna are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in its previous game and will look to pull off an upset in this match.

Real Sociedad started the season in sublime fashion but have experienced a slump over the past two months. The Basque outfit did edge Athletic Bilbao to a 1-0 victory during the week and will look to establish its credentials as a top-four contender with a victory in this game.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 17 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed only nine victories against Real Sociedad and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting the two teams took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad. The Basque side has improved this season and will want to make a statement in this game.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-D

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-L

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Team News

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli and David Silva are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Adnan Januzaj and Asier Illaramendi are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked against Osasuna.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, David Silva

Doubtful: Adnan Januzaj, Asier Illaramendi, Joseba Zaldua, Miguel Angel Moya, Aritz Elustondo

Suspended: None

Chimy Avila is set to miss this game

Osasuna

Chimy Avila and Lucas Torro are currently injured and are unavailable for this match. Oier Sanjurjo and Ruben Martinez are currently suspended and have been excluded from the travelling squad.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Lucas Torro

Doubtful: Juan Perez, Facundo Roncaglia

Suspended: Oier Sanjurjo, Ruben Martinez

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Jon Guridi; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

📸 GALLERY | #Osasuna has begun 2021 training at Tajonar. Take a look at the first pictures of the first session of the year.#RealSociedadOsasuna pic.twitter.com/O5hT9AWnV0 — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) January 1, 2021

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Inigo Perez, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia; Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Sociedad have exceeded expectations this season and arrested their recent slump this week. With David Silva sidelined, however, the likes of Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal will have to serve as sources of inspiration on the pitch.

Osasuna have plenty of talent in their ranks but will need to work hard to take something away from this game. Real Sociedad are the better team and should be able to manage a victory in this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Osasuna

