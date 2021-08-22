Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will want to win this game.

Rayo Vallecano finished in sixth place in the Segunda Division last season but did manage to secure promotion to the top flight. The away side faces an uphill battle to remain in La Liga this year and will need to win this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and can pack a punch on their day. La Real suffered a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams have changed in recent months and will want to step up this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L

Rayo Vallecano form guide in La Liga: L

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, and Diego Rico are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Igor Zubeldia is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, Diego Rico

Doubtful: Igor Zubeldia

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano have a point to prove

Rayo Vallecano

Luca Zidane was sent off against Sevilla last weekend and is suspended for this game. Jose Pozo is yet to recover from his injury and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Pozo

Suspended: Luca Zidane

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu; Alexander Isak

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Randy Nteka

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Sociedad have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in La Liga this season. The likes of Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano have worked hard to reach La Liga and will now need to step up to the plate in a difficult league. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

