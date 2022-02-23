Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns to action in midweek as Real Sociedad play host to RB Leipzig in the second leg of their playoff round clash at the Reale Arena on Thursday.

The spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg last week, meaning this tie is still very much in the open and up for grabs for either side.

RB Leipzig put on a resilient performance in the first leg as they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

The Spanish outfit’s struggles continued in La Liga as they fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Real Sociedad, who are currently seventh in the La Liga table, have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, losing two and claiming three draws in that time.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out as they claimed a 6-1 win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Red Bulls are now unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games in all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw in that time.

This fine form has seen them rise to fourth place in the Bundesliga standings after picking up 37 points from 23 games.

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in the first leg when the spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Real Sociedad Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig Team News

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will be without Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal and Diego Rico, who are all recuperating from injuries. Alexander Isak and Adnan Januzaj are both doubts for the hosts after missing Monday’s pre-match training session. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino could miss the game after picking up an injury against Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Injured: Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico

Doubtful: Alexander Isak, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg remains the only injury concern for the German side, while Angelino is a doubt after recently suffering an illness.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: Angelino

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Portu, Martín Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth, Carlos Fernandez

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Following last week’s entertaining 2-2 draw, we can expect another nerve-racking contest with plenty of goalmouth action. However, we are tipping RB Leipzig to come away with the win on Thursday, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P