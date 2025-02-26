Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2025 

Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will square off in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie on Wednesday (February 26th). The game will be played at the Reale Arena.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leganes at the same venue in La Liga over the weekend. Arsen Zakharyan, Takefusa Kubo and Jon Olasagati scored a goal each to help the Basque outfit claim all three points.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Girona in the league. Skipper Luka Modric broke the deadlock in the 41st minute - extending his record as the club's oldest goalscorer in the process - while Vinicius Junior made sure of the result with seven minutes left on the clock.

Los Blancos will shift their focus to the cup, having booked their spot in the last four with a last-gasp 3-2 away win over Leganes in the quarterfinal. Real Sociedad qualified with a 2-0 home win over Osasuna.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 100 wins from the last 180 head-to-head games. Real Sociedad were victorious 38 times while 42 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Madrid claimed a 2-0 away win.

Real Sociedad are aiming to win six successive games at home for the first time since 2020.

Carlo Ancelotti has lost just two of his 11 managerial head-to-head games against Sociedad (eight wins).

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Madrid are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (four wins).

Madrid have scored 3+ goals in eight of their last 11 away games.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Sociedad are seeking a fourth Copa triumph, with their most recent coming in 2020. Imanol Alguacil's side have struggled in this fixture at home, having won just three of the last 18 they hosted (12 losses). But they have scored in the opening 25 minutes in five of their last six games, so a fast start can be expected.

Real Madrid, for their part, are perhaps surprisingly only the third-most successful side in this competition, with their 20 triumphs bettered by Athletic Bilbao (24) and arch-rivals Barcelona (31). The capital side have lost just one of their last 11 away games across competitions, winning eight. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to rest goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde while the red-hot Kylian Mbappe was also reportedly omitted from the traveling party.

However, the European champions should still have enough firepower to get the job done. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

